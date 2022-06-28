Seasoned Mzansi comedian Mpho Popps has been announced as the roastmaster in the upcoming Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi shared a steamy video on her Instagram page announcing that the comedian will be joining her on the show

Mpho said he was grateful for the opportunity describing it as a major milestone in his career as a comedian

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The days for the much-anticipated roast of Khanyi Mbau are nearing and Mzansi cannot keep calm. Renowned comedian Mpho Popps has been named the roastmaster, making the show even more explosive.

Mpho Popps is honoured to be the Roastmaster for Comedy Central's 'Roast of Khanyi Mbau'. Image: @mbaureloaded and @mphopopps

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau shared a video announcing Mpho as the MC leaving Mzansi with more eagerness to want to watch the show. The clip shows Khanyi and the famous comedian in a tub. Mpho then says "Anything you want Khanyi", before winking.

According to OKMzansi, Mpho said he is grateful for the opportunity to be the Roastmaster of the legendary show. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

This is one of those career milestones that I could not have imagined happening. Khanyi Mbau is a legend and an entertainment icon. For me to be the chosen one to throw her onto the flames to be roasted is not only historical but legendary as well. As the roastmaster, I say, "May the thickest skin win."

Dillon Khan, vice president of Comedy Central Africa, said the all-around entertainer is no stranger to the channel and they have worked with him on different projects before, reports IOL. He said:

"He did the opening set for the ‘Roast of Somizi’ and had an amazing performance. So him being the Roastmaster is a natural fit – a bit like the chemistry between him and Khanyi that is guaranteed to be electrifying.”

Ntsiki Mazwai opens up on effects of The Comedy Central’s ‘Roast Of Somizi’: “I’m traumatised for life”

In related entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai is still finding it hard to let go of what happened on The Comedy Central's Roast of Somizi.

The controversial poet caught all the strays from the panellists who included Kaya FM breakfast show presenter Skhumba Hlope, Gareth Cliff, Joanne Joseph, DJ Fresh, Nomzamo Mbatha, Kurt Darren and Somizi himself.

According to TimesLIVE, the roast was even dubbed the roast of Ntsiki Mazwai because of the way the star was dragged by the comedians.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News