Popular Mzansi media personality Coachella Randy has taken to social media with an appreciation post for Kamo Mphela

Coachella Randy, who is a diehard supporter of the Amapiano star, got to live his dream when he shared the stage with her at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

Randy thanked Kamo Mphela for being selfless and allowing him to share her spotlight at the awards ceremony

Coachella Randy has taken to social media to sing praise for top Amapiano star Kamo Mphela after she allowed him to share the stage with her.

Coachella Randy has thanked Kamo Mphela for allowing him to share the #DStvMVCA stage with him on Saturday. Image: @coachella.randy and @kamo_mhpelaxx

The media personality who is a big fan of the Ghost hitmaker said being on the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards stage with Kamo Mphela was like a dream come true.

According to TimesLIVE, Coachella Randy, real name Oratile Masedi headed to Instagram to share a video of the electrifying performance alongside a lengthy caption. He described the moment as one of the best things that ever happened to him. He wrote:

“The opening clip was our expression of how much we love Kamo, how we appreciate and believe in her, how much she makes us express our power and femininity and feeling sexy, how we take our power back through her music, and then it moved to us sharing a stage with her. One of the best things that has ever happened in my life."

He went on to thank Kamo for awarding him the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He said he has been hoping for such an opportunity for the longest time, and those close to him can attest to that. He said:

"KAMO BLESS YOUR HEART, continue to shine and thank you for this amazing experience and opportunity , my friends and family know how much I wished to do this and you made it all possible because of the heart you have and how serious you take career, all the best with EVERYTHING, I love you."

