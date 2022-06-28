Connie Ferguson has taken to the timeline to thank South Africans after she bagged the Favourite Personality award in this year's DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

In a sweet post, the former Generations actress showed her appreciation to the people who voted for her in the hotly-contested category

Mzansi celebs took to The Queen star's comment section to let shower her with love and let her know that she deserved to win the prestigious award

Connie Ferguson took to social media to thank Mzansi after she bagged the Favourite Personality award in the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

Connie Ferguson has thanked South Africans after bagging the Favourite Personality award at the #DStvMVCA. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The Queen producer penned a sweet post to her fans thanking them for their continued love and support. The actress has been going through a lot but her fans have continued to shower her with love on the timeline.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the former Generations star showed her gratitude to the people of Mzansi who voted for her in the hotly-contested category. According to TshisaLIVE, part of her post reads:

"Thank you for your continued love and support! It’s such a blessing to wake up in the morning and go out to do what you love, what gives you purpose! But the bigger blessing is that it gets to be seen and appreciated by millions and impact lives in one way or the other. God is good and Jesus is Lord! Forever grateful for His love, grace and mercy. Thank you Mzansi! I love and appreciate you.”

Mzansi celebs took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her heartfelt post. Many congratulated her for bagging the accolade.

basetsanakumalo wrote:

"Congratulations Sis, blessings upon blessings to you."

zizotshwete said:

"Glory to Jesus. We love you Aunty @connie_ferguson."

zenandemfenyana commented:

"All glory to God. Congratulations, Ma."

bouwercarol said:

"Congratulations beautiful, well deserved."

mokoenalive wrote:

"Well deserved! Congratulations Sister Connie."

veronicakundya added:

"Very well deserved … you are loved, you are amazing, you are an icon. May The Almighty God keep using you more and more."

Connie Ferguson leaves Mzansi in tears with her heartwarming speech at the #DStvMVCA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson shot to the top of Mzansi's Twitter trending list after winning the Favourite Personality award at the DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards on 25 June.

The star, who looked elegant in a maxi gown and slayed hair, dedicated her latest win to her late husband, Shona Ferguson. She said the gong was for Sho because he believed in her more than she believed in herself. She said:

"I would like to dedicate this award to my best friend. Someone who meant the world to me and continues to mean to mean the world to me. Someone who believed in me more than I believed in myself. Someone who thought I was the best thing since sliced bread. Mr Sho, I love you hubby, forever. May you continue resting in peace my love."

Source: Briefly News