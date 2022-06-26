Connie Ferguson left social media users reaching for the tissues with her tearjerking acceptance speech at the just-ended #DStvMVCA

The seasoned actress and producer who bagged the Favourite Personality award dedicated the gong to her late husband, Shona Ferguson

Mzansi was impressed by how The Queen star still talks about her late husband with so much love and emotion

Connie Ferguson shot to the top of Mzansi's Twitter trending list after winning the Favourite Personality award at the DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards on 25 June.

Connie Ferguson left peeps weeping with her heartwarming tribute to Shona Ferguson. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The star, who looked elegant in a maxi gown and slayed hair, dedicated her latest win to her late husband, Shona Ferguson. She said the gong was for Sho because he believed in her more than she believed in herself. She said:

"I would like to dedicate this award to my best friend. Someone who meant the world to me and continues to mean to mean the world to me. Someone who believed in me more than I believed in myself. Someone who thought I was the best thing since sliced bread. Mr Sho, I love you hubby, forever. May you continue resting in peace my love."

South Africans headed to Twitter to adore how Connie Ferguson still loves her late husband. Many wished to have a relationship like Connie and Shona's.

@DrGlen01 said:

"Shona is a lucky man, imagine having a wife who loves & appreciates you even beyond your GRAVE."

@LungaIam commented:

"Mr Sho is definitely proud her❤️❤️☺️. My God continue being your light and salvation ✊ Connie Ferguson."

Connie Ferguson pens sweet message to late hubby Shona Ferguson on Father’s Day: “Blessed to parent with you”

Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson penned a sweet message to her late hubby Shona Ferguson in celebration of Father's Day. It was the first time the actress commemorated the day without her loving husband.

The Queen producer shared that she misses the late actor daily. The mother of two thanked Shona Ferguson for showing her and Mzansi that it's not hard to be a good father. According to TshisaLIVE, she wrote on Instagram:

"Miss you every day. Especially missed you today. Thank you for showing that it’s not that hard to be a good father. I was blessed to parent with you. Always one of a kind. Love you forever."

