Connie Ferguson took to her timeline and penned a sweet Father's Day message in to her late loving hubby, Shona Ferguson

The Queen actress thanked the TV producer for being a good parent and showing her and Mzansi that it's easy to be a good father

Taking to her comments section, the starlet's fans also penned sweet comments and wished Shona a happy heavily Father's Day

Connie Ferguson penned a sweet message to her late hubby Shona Ferguson in celebration of Father's Day. It was the first time the actress commemorated the day without her loving husband.

Connie Ferguson penned a sweet message to her late hubby Shona Ferguson on Father’s Day. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The Queen producer shared that she misses the late actor daily. The mother of two thanked Shona Ferguson for showing her and Mzansi that it's not hard to be a good father. According to TshisaLIVE, she wrote on Instagram:

"Miss you every day. Especially missed you today. Thank you for showing that it’s not that hard to be a good father. I was blessed to parent with you. Always one of a kind. Love you forever."

Connie's fans took to her timeline to help her wish the late TV producer a happy heavenly Father's Day.

yolie_sa said:

"Ai some days I am genuinely not sure if I can do this life thing without my partner... But wena Mama Connie, you encourage us all that whatever God's Will is, is always OK, that His plan is better than ours, and that it will always be well with us. For that, I say thank you."

misoso_pmn wrote:

"Just a question, is everyone building/creating memories like this couple/family did? Please do bethunana, noba niloluphi ihlobo lwefamily, couple etc.... This is Amazing."

rosematlala_ commented:

"I can’t get over his passing as if I knew him."

lesa_mpg said:

"It still feels surreal."

makuaworld wrote:

"Mara Uncle-Sho was straight forward OG. I miss you, grootman."

theyyhate_larhii added:

"Happy Father's Day mr sho. Eyy mara one day I wished to meet the Fergusons, all of them. And I still want to become an actress and be part of the Ferguson films crew."

