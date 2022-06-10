Connie Ferguson's youngest daughter Ali Ferguson has penned a sweet message in celebration of her mom's 52nd birthday

The former Generations actress is celebrating her birthday for the first time without her late hubby Shona Ferguson

The Queen producer's 20-year-old girl shared that her mom is her best friend and the biggest pillar of strength for her family

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Connie Ferguson's daughter Ali Ferguson has taken to social media to wish her mom a happy birthday. The 20-year-old penned a sweet message in celebration of The Queen producer's 52nd birthday.

Connie Ferguson’s daughter Ali wrote a sweet message in celebration of her mom's birthday. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

This is the first time that Ali's mom celebrates her birthday without her hubby, Shona Ferguson. Ali also celebrated her birthday a few days ago for the first time without her late loving father.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared snaps and videos of her momma spending time with her kids. In some of the videos, Ali and Connie get down to some dope songs. She captioned her post:

"Dimamzo, My Twin, Queen, My Rock, My Best Friend! Happy Birthday mommy. Thank you for being the biggest pillar of strength for us. I know it’s not easy, but seeing how strong you are as a mom, a woman, an ICON, is really an inspiration, and I’m so proud to call you my mother. You deserve nothing but the world mama, and I love you so much. I hope you have a wonderful and blessed day today filled with a lot of love, joy, and positivity.I love you, mama."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Ali's followers took to her comment section to help her with the veteran actress and businesswoman a happy birthday.

nancyndzima said:

"Happy birthday mommy."

pulane_wellness_coach wrote:

"Happy birthday to your mommy dearest."

nwabisatini said:

"Happiest born day to your beautiful mom. May the good Lord grant her with many more years to come."

kunduhb commented:

"Mzanzi’s very own momager! Happy Birthday woman of God! Be blessed."

sonia.jovial wrote:

"Happy birthday to the Queen."

wandloh added:

"She is such a mood I want to grow up and be like her."

Connie Ferguson pens sweet message in celebration of Ali's 20th birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson's last born child, Ali Ferguson, turned 20 years old on 7 June. The Queen actress took to social media to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

The TV producer penned a sweet message in celebration of her 'Dhando's special day. It was the first time that Ali celebrated her birthday without her dad, late Shona Ferguson.

Taking to Instagram, the former Generations actress shared adorable snaps of Ali when she was still much younger. The lengthy caption of her post melted many people's hearts on the timeline.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News