Connie Ferguson's last born Ali Ferguson turned 20 on Tuesday, 7 June and her excited mommy took to the timeline to celebrate her birthday

The Queen actress penned a heartfelt birthday post to her daughter and shared cute snaps of her when she was still younger

It was the first time Ali celebrated her birthday without her dad and many of Connie's celeb friends took to her comment section to wish her a happy birthday

Connie Ferguson's last born child, Ali Ferguson, turned 20 years old on 7 June. The Queen actress took to social media to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

Connie Ferguson’s daughter Ali is now 20 years of age. Image: @connie_ferguson

The TV producer penned a sweet message in celebration of her 'Dhando's special day. It was the first time that Ali celebrated her birthday without her dad, late Shona Ferguson.

Taking to Instagram, the former Generations actress shared adorable snaps of Ali when she was still much younger. The lengthy caption of her post melted many people's hearts on the timeline.

TshisaLIVE reports that Connie shared that her late hubby was proud of her daughter.

Connie's celeb followers and her fans took to her comment section to also wish Ali a happy birthday.

Lady Du wrote:

"Hey @ali.ferguson_ I know I don’t know you personally, I’d like to wish you the most happiest birthday May God bless you with good health and wealth. I pray that God gives you enough strength and wisdom to be able to multiply what your parents have started. On this day remember you have the strongest angel, and the most strongest mom I know, let that be reason for you to achieve more. We love you mama God bless you. Happy birthday."

Lala Tuku commented:

"AG tog maaan, mommy. May she be blessed for this epic year."

Carol Bouwer said:

"Too adorable. Happy birthday, Ali."

Bridget Masinga wrote:

"Happy Birthday sweet @ali.ferguson_ Here’s to a glorious new cycle around the sun."

rosetta__tamela added:

"Happy Birthday Young Lady, I couldn't say it louder, it's Gemini Season we can't Keep calm. Those who know will agree with me. Very genuine people."

