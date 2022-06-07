Mzansi's most fabulous celeb mom's have come out in their numbers this year. It seems 2 years under lockdown has definitely led to some serious time for romance and naturally, a wave of newborn celeb babies. From social media influencer, Ayanda Thabete to actress Natasha Thahane and former reality star, Blue Mbombo these hot mamas are setting a new standard.

These lovely celeb moms are stealing the show in 2022. Images: @ayandathabethe_/Instagram, @tamia_mpisane/Instagram, @natasha_thahane/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane

The Blood & Water actress left her fans in suspense for a few months after taking a long break from her social media accounts. On March 8, peeps were surprised to find that the 26-year-old starlet had actually fallen pregnant.

Heading to her Instagram account, Natasha made her big announcement along with a few super sweet pics of herself. The mom-to-be caressed her belly in a form-fitting top and flowy red skirt.

She lovingly captioned the post with a simple crown emoji, no long explanations necessary.

And while many fans were super happy for the young mom, some trolls could not help sharing their unsolicited opinions about Natasha and her rumoured baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch.

The South African reports that the soccer star has actually been called out by a local blogger for allegedly cheating on his pregnant lady. It seems the lovers have also not confirmed the paternity of Natasha's baby, so fans really can't be sure who the father is.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@ozababe_anit said:

“Men cheat with 20 years in relationships. So there is no time frame, dogs will always be dogs.”

@busisiwe_sijora said:

“According to Home Affairs they are both single. From my understanding, cheating only applies to married people. I stand to be corrected though.”

Ayanda Thabete

Earlier this year, media personality Ayanda Thabete shared that she has always dreamt of becoming a mom. The starlet had her millions of fans gushing after heading online to announce her pregnancy in the most luxurious way.

The proud mama bear shot an incredible video in the desserts of an unnamed location. She's also been serving pregnancy looks that are seriously unmatched.

Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda's pricey baby stroller really got the social media streets talking. Apparaneltey, her little man's Dior pram is worth a whopping R100k!

Of course, living in the limelight has unfortunately opened the new mom and her little family up to a world of social media trolls and their vicious claims.

Popular gossip blogger, Musa Khawula had the Twitter streets in a frenzy after claiming Ayanda had her baby with a married man, popular businessman Peter Matsimbe. The blogger also claimed Peter's wife left their family home after finding out about Ayanda's pregnancy.

IOL reports that Ayanda was quick to slam the ruthless allegations and was quick to put the blogger in his place:

"I definitely am NOT dating nor do I have a child with a married OR even engaged man. As you were," wrote the media personality.

Check out the very mixed reactions from social media users:

Tamia Mpisane

Andile Mpisane had peeps super shocked last year after announcing his engagement to social media personality, Tamia Mpisane. The couple was definitely an unexpected match because just a few weeks earlier, Andile was still going around posing with his former flame and first baby mama, Sithelo Shozi.

Despite the major social media backlash, the young couple followed through with their marriage and announced the expectancy of their little bundle of joy.

The super-wealthy family went all out for the one and only Mamkhize's grandbaby, showering the little princess with tons of gifts and praises as soon as she arrived.

"The Mpisane, Louw and Mkhize family are pleased to announce the arrival of Baby Miaandy. Our little princess arrived safely early this morning at 00:14 am weighing 2.8kg, mommy @tamia_mpisane is also safe and recovering," the new granny captioned her touching post.

And while the young family seems happy, The South African reports that social media users have not hesitated to pit Tamia and Sithelo against one another.

A few months back, Tamia was dragged for allegedly driving around in the car that once belonged to Sithelo. Some peeps trolled the young mom for driving around in the R4 million whip which they mockingly called Sithelo's leftovers.

Tamia, however, was not about to keep quiet and clapped back with this cheeky response:

“Nawe uyafuna uk’shoota nayo? [Do you also want to take a pic with it?]”

That's how you handle a pesky troll!

These stunners have been through a lot to protect their new bundles of joy, but it looks like it's all worth it. And Mzansi definitely can't wait to see what this next generation of fabulous babies will bring to the table.

