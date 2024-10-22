Maskandi singer Gatsheni, real name Mlungisi Khuzani Ndlovu, brought tears of joy to a Kwa-Zulu Natal family

The Hit After Hit singer was touched by the living situation of a uPhongolo family, and he gifted them with a new home

Mzansi peeps lauded Gatsheni, saying he is setting a good example to other people who are in the same position to help

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Kwa-Zulu Natal family's lives have changed for the better, all thanks to Gatsheni. The Maskandi singer transformed their leaking mud house into a well-built home with a modern touch.

Gatsheni gifted a KZN family with a new home. Image: Gatsheni Igagu LasoPhongolo

Source: Facebook

Maskandi singer gifts family new home

The Maskandi singer Gatsheni, who hails from uPhongolo, changed the life of a rural family by gifting them a new home. Christmas came early for the family, which lived in the Ntumbane area.

Known for his smash hit song Hit After Hit, Gatsheni was touched by the family's living situation and gave them a new home. Sharing the pictures on Facebook, the Maskandi star turned the event into a whole spectacle as he had some members of the community present.

Ukhozi FM shared the news on Twitter (X), saying, "Maskandi singer Gatsheni built a Phongolo family a new home. They lived in a home made out of mud, and it had a leaking roof."

Fans laud Gatsheni for amazing work

Social media peeps lauded Gatsheni and said he is setting a good example for other people who would be in the same position to help others.

@NzimaBussie

"Wooow, God Bless you Gatsheni🙏"

@Fellowship_FOG

"Giving back to the community is the best thing to see."

@Sandile12336991

"May God bless you. You are an amazing example. Thank you."

@Sphamandla61490

"Thank you, Gatsheni. You worked hard."

@Philanie1

"Wow, thank you for the amazing work. This family is blessed. I pray God expands all of your blessings."

Gatsheni to enter taxi and livestock business

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maskandi singer Gatsheni won a minibus taxi at the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival event and decided to become a taxi boss.

The star, whose real name is Khuzani 'Gatsheni' Ndlovu, also plans to venture into the farming industry. He has always wished to become a businessman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News