A young lady named Jessica Mashaba took the internet by storm after she revealed that she had built a home for her parents.

A young lady inspired many people online after she revealed that she built her parents a new home in a TikTok video. Image: @jessicamashaba20

Netizens are in awe of the woman

The current economy is not looking great; many people struggle to make ends meet, especially young people who find it extremely difficult to obtain a job. However, Jessica Mashaba has become a symbol of hope for South African youth through her powerful testimony.

The young lady shared a video on TikTok of herself dancing with extreme joy. She stated she was overjoyed because she had successfully built a new home for her mom and dad. Jessica Mashaba captured many people's attention and left netizens inspired by her statement, with many flocking to her comments section to inquire how she was able to do it.

The clip of Jessica Mashaba received massive attention on social media, generating over 2.2 million videos, thousands of likes, and many comments within one day of its publication.

The young TikTokker inspires SA

Many people were touched by her story as they flooded her comments section, saying:

Theo said:

"I'm inspired!! Congratulations Aunt Jess."

Zethu added:

"Incredible!!!"

South African actress Lerato Nxumalo wrote:

"Oh baby, that’s huge! You should be proud of yourself."

LetsoAngela commented:

"Congratulations....you inspire so many of us. Keep flourishing."

Rae said:

"The respect I have for you for that."

