A thoughtful educator surprised her students in a clip, and people loved the woman's grand gesture

One of the pupils shared the video of the snacks being handed out to everyone in her class, and the learners were stunned

Mzansi showered the educator with compliments as they flocked to the comments section to gush over her deed

A young South African teacher put a smile on her students' faces as she rewarded them in a thoughtful way, leaving many people in complete awe of her gesture.

A South African educator rewarded her students with snacks and apples for passing her subject in a TikTok video. Image: LWA/Getty Images and Caiaimage. Robert Daly/Getty Images

A teacher's grand gesture towards her students melts hearts online

This educator had many people wishing to return and relive their high school life after she made a thoughtful gesture towards her pupils. One learner in the class handed out snacks and apples to the rest of the students as a token of appreciation for them passing their geography papers and obtaining a grade average of 98% for the term.

In the footage shared by @lemonadefaramouw1 on TikTok, the learners were pleased with the teacher's generosity and thoughtfulness, which touched many people online.

Mzansi shows the teacher love

The video of the educator generated many views, thousands of likes, and comments on TikTok. People praised the young teacher for appreciating her students' hard work and rewarding them, although she was not obliged to do so.

Careen said:

"There's so much light in your eyes, God continues to bless you."

Breyfred added:

"Yoooh ..it's always geography teachers."

Mahwibidu Mapeka wrote:

"I miss this days where so small things used to make me happy."

CK101 shared:

"When a teacher is focused and dedicated to her job, the students perform. Well done."

Mrs__yandi simply said:

"I love this."

User commented:

"Bless her thank you."

