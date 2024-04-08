One woman shared an impressive plug with her viewers, and people were stunned by the lady's hack

In the TikTok video, the content creator showed off how she cleaned her dirty dishcloths, and Mzansi was in awe of the end results

Social media users could not believe their eyes as they rushed to the comments section to thank the stunner for the helpful tip

Dingy dishcloths are a bummer and take the joy out of using them. Many would prefer to throw them away. However, this is not the case for this young woman who shared a pretty impressive plug.

Woman shows how she gets her dishcloths white and clean

A young lady unveiled her method of cleaning her white dishcloths in a TikTok video, and people loved it.

In the clip, she showed off the step-by-step process, which had many invested. @alldayeverysthe revealed on TikTok that she took an old pot to boil her dishcloths for two to four hours. After it has boiled, she rinses it out. @alldayeverysthe also stated that she sometimes does not use Bicarbonate soda or white vinegar.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the woman's plug

People were ecstatic about the woman's plug as they flocked to the comment section, with many sharing that they couldn't wait to try out the woman's hack, while others expressed their concerns about the electricity bill.

Avela Zilani said:

"My t-shirt has a yellow stain on the neck, I think it’s sunscreen. I’ll try this; maybe it will work."

Tebatso Phetla shared:

"I do this with my facecloths."

Pearlmar Chauke wrote:

"Tried it today!! Works!"

@Shongwe_Sizwe commented:

"Electricity is expensive though, I prefer buying a new one fast and cheaper."

User added:

"The electricity bill after boiling for 2 -4 hours??? Better to just buy another or aniwuthengi?"

Lebogang Onthatile Modipa said:

"2-4 Hours? With whose electricity? In Cyril’s economy?"

