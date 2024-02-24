A Mzansi lady took to social media to showcase how she cooks at work, and peeps were left in laughter

In the video, the woman can be seen sitting down in the comfort of her chair in her office as she prepares lunch

Netizens reacted to her clip as they flocked to her comments section to share their opinions on the woman cooking in her workspace

A woman startled online users after she shared a video of herself cooking at work. The clip had gathered over 183K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication.

A South African lady cooking in her office in a TikTok video left peeps in laughter. Image: @pippyliza.com

Source: TikTok

Woman cooks at work on TikTok

A clip posted by @pippyliza.com on the video platform shows the young lady sitting in her office. As the video continues, she can be seen talking to someone. However, the person is not seen in the clip as she prepares her food. She placed some oil on her plate, and after doing so, she cracked three eggs. The woman then goes on to season her eggs with some Aromat spice. The lady then places her plate into the microwave so that her eggs can cook.

Taking to TikTok, the lady captioned her video saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Please stop asking us for money; bring what you have at home."

Watch the video below:

Many social media users were left laughing over the woman's video as they rushed to her comments to express their thoughts on the clip, while others shared their cooking experiences at work.

Proma Pro asked:

"So microwave can cook eggs. We learn every day."

K To The Second Letter shared:

"I love this, a lot of people are suffering in debt because of pride and high standards."

Khosi added:

"That's me, anything and everything in the house is my lunch."

User wrote:

"Thats it, sisi. I always took food from home to work. Some would buy takeaway everyday. When I bought my car, I told them I don't do take away every day."

Woman's heartwarming TikTok cooking chronicles earn praises from SA

Briefly News previously reported on a video posted by @ontha_phiriepa3 on TikTok shows the lady standing outside her home washing a young woman's hair. As the clip progresses, @ontha_phiriepa3 sits on a chair and combs a lady's hair in her house.

@ontha_phiriepa3 is then seen in her kitchen preparing food for her loved family. The kind lady shows off her cooking skills as she peels off the carrot skin. She then placed the carrots into a pot to boil. After that, she cooked fish in her pan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News