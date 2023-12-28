A woman got her first cooking gig this December as a makoti and she pulled it off

The wife woke up at 4:30am to cook multiple dishes for her mother-in-law's birthday celebration

The TikTokker shared the experience with her online followers and even gave out recipes here and there

A woman cooked for her mother-in-law's birthday celebration for the first time as a makoti. Images: @tnswalob

Source: TikTok

@tnswalob shared a TikTok video of her cooking for her mother-in-law's birthday celebration. The TikTokker shared that this is her first cooking gig as a wife and her first December as a married woman.

According to the clip, the TikTokker visibly pulled all the stops to ensure she cooked the best food for her mother-in-law. In the video, she wakes up early at 4:30am to prepare food for her mother-in-law's birthday celebration.

She had prepared other dishes the night before, for example, she soaked the samp and rice and marinated the chicken.

What did the newlywed cook?

@tnswalob cooked chicken meat, dumplings, samp, pumpkin, spinach and beetroot.

Her mother and sister arrived a little later and helped her finish the cooking. The food looked stunning and appetising. The video had over 66K likes at the time of publishing.

Makoti shares some recipes with TikTokkers

The newlywed also shared some recipes with his TikTok followers. She used Rama, milk powder and Aromat to make samp more tasteful. She fried onion, green pepper, beef stock, and chutney sauce for her beetroot to make it more tasty.

Woman from another culture tries traditional makoti duties

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman from a different culture trying to take on the responsibilities of a daughter-in-law at her hubby's family home.

TikTok user @wakgabo posted a video of the woman staring a pot over the fire. This is part of her makoti duties. In the clip, one of the family members quickly rushes over to save her.

Online users thought the video was heartwarming. Some people could not help but notice how kind the in-law was to a makoti of a different culture, but it would have been a different story if it was someone of the same ethnicity.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News