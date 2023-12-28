A lady praised her husband who is always by her side and ready to help, especially when she has to do makoti duties

The lovely man arrived right on time when she had to carry a bucket of water into the house while it was raining

Netizens in the comment section were happy for her and also talked about their experiences of performing makoti duties

A South African woman gushed over her hubby who came to her rescue just in time to perform her makoti duties. The lucky wife was pouring water into the bucket from the water tank while it was raining, however, her man stepped in right on time.

A woman sang her hubby's praises after he helped with makoti duties in a TikTok video. Image: Lethoandmbulelo

Makoti's husband helps her with duties

@Lethoandmbulelo posted a TikTok video with a touching caption. In the clip, the young wife is seen standing in front of a water tank, where she is pouring water into her bucket as it rains. She finishes running water and as she begins to walk towards the house, the gentleman arrives right on time to carry in the bucket full of water. His wife stood in awe of his grand gesture.

Taking to her TikTok, she captioned the post saying:

“Come rain, come sunshine. I will choose you.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise hubby, joke about makoti duties

Mbalie was touched by the couple’s video, saying:

“When he came out to help, my heart melted. Whatever she said in her prayer, copy.”

Nomsamakhanya356 said:

“You're a good man, always have her back.”

MrsM.MaDladla poked fun at her own hubby, saying:

“My hubby would be like shesha babe kuyanetha eme emnyango.”

SomSom simply praised her man too, adding:

“Mine always makes sure I have enough water and refills when needed.”

Nokwethemba78 said:

“Beautiful. We also acknowledge the cameraman for capturing a beautiful video under the circumstances.”

Sisimogang simply added:

“You chose well.”

Mahlobo also gushed over the lovely couple, saying:

“Beautiful.”

