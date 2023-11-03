TikTok influencer Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana shares her acts of service to her husband in a heartwarming video

Gugu irons her husband's shirt and pants and prepares his lunch with fruits, cereal, a toasted sandwich, and juice

Gugu says that she loves looking after her husband and feels like he is a blessing from God

Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana amazed netizens with how she cares for her husband. Image: @sine_gugulethu

Source: TikTok

South African social media influencer and happily married wife Gugu Mahlangu-Kanana absolutely adores caring for her husband.

Wife prepares hubby for his day

In a TikTok video, Gugu shared in detail how she goes about helping her husband get ready for work.

In the clip, she is seen ironing her husband's shirt and pants and preparing his lunch, which includes a fruit and cereal cup and a toasted sandwich with juice.

PAY ATTENTION:

According to Gugu, her love languages are acts of service.

"I love looking after my husband. I feel like I'm looking after a blessing that God gave me and that makes me so happy," Gugu shares.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Mzansi, in awe of Gugu's acts of service

Many people couldn't help but gush at how dedicated Gugu was when it came to caring for her significant other. Others salivated at how delicious the husband's lunch looked.

Mumbo Omhlophe replied:

"This man married well."

Nldmph said:

"In my next life I want to be a husband. Yooh these people are living soft."

AboshNayo wrote:

"She said HUSBAND not boyfriend nina."

Gugu 621 said:

"That much food ...bayahlanya labo abasho njalo."

mentesnazo379 commented:

"The content I wanna see. I’m tired of people telling us how bad marriage is ❤️❤️."

Taba Madlala responded:

"Ngiphume nele Skhaftini."

Sthabile Ntsele commented:

"Akobe niwubonile umunwe wakhe."

Makoti struggles to collect water in rural area

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young married woman, Karabo Dlamini, had social media users laughing out loud when she posted footage of herself struggling with rural wifely duties.

The TikTok video shows Karabo pushing a wheelbarrow with two heavy 20-litre bottles of water.

In the video, she jokes that it was marriage that landed her in the hectic water-collecting situation as she shows another clip from her wedding ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News