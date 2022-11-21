A young Mzansi woman took to social media to share a photo of the meal she had prepared for her boyfriend

Twitter user @LessyJantjie revealed the plate of an odd chicken quarter leg with a side of chips, green salad – with coleslaw on top

She referred to the meal as simple and colourful, but her followers couldn't help but roast her culinary skills

There's nothing like ending the week with a tasty and hearty Sunday dish shared with loved ones. One local babe had her online followers scratching their heads after sharing a photo of the "simple and colourful" meal she prepared for her bae.

Peeps were left confused by a meal a woman prepared for her boyfriend. Image: @LessyJantjie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@LessyJantjie posted the Sunday dish photo on Twitter, which shows a rather deformed-looking and pale chicken quarter leg with a side of chips, green salad – with coleslaw on top and a spoonful of mayonnaise.

@LessyJantjie proudly captioned the post:

"Sunday Meal for bae, simple and colouful, le sure gore mara gake chef? i need to go to #Ishushu and #createastir.”

However, from the one salad on top of the other to the unseasoned meat, her online friends were just not as impressed as they responded with hilarious memes and responses poking fun and serious shade at her cooking. Bathong poor babe, we hope her bae enjoyed the meal – it was for him, after all.

@Nokwanda_Shenge commented:

"Lessy... Mara why did you put the coleslaw on top of the green salad? Adle kanjan umntwana wabantu.”

@Theo17mst replied:

"If you don't want to cook please, don't go to the kitchen."

@Mc_Zee28 responded:

"It's not make sure."

@ratone_tsiepe commented:

“Kopa go reka kota hape nna dijo tsa mo lwapeng di a nthlatsisa.”

@Mosilahead reacted:

“Lost my appetite.”

@BondgurlP said:

"That chicken was on a wheel chair before slaughter ne."

