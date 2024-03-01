A heartwarming TikTok video shows a father surprising his son at school for his seventh birthday

The emotional video captures the boy's joy and tears upon seeing his dad, who brought him balloons and presents

Relationship expert Shelley Lewin spoke to Briefly News about the importance of celebrating your children and creating lasting positive memories

Netizens were touched by the father's gesture, praising him for making his son's birthday extra special

A father surprised his son at school for his 7th birthday. Image: @zandilemotha2

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video captured a little boy's emotional reaction to being surprised by his dad at school on his seventh birthday.

A TikTok video shared by @zandilemotha2 shows the father arriving at the school with balloons as he makes his way to the child's classroom

The man entered the classroom, and his son, the birthday boy, instantly burst into tears in awe of his father's special presence and presents.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Relationship expert sheds light on intentional parenting

According to Relationship expert Shelley Lewin of The Relationship Architect, who spoke to Briefly News, being intentional in relationships with your children and celebrating their growth and milestones are vital components of effective parenting.

"They contribute to a child's emotional, social, and cognitive development, fostering a positive and supportive environment that sets the stage for future success and well-being.

"It also creates lasting positive memories for children. These memories contribute to a sense of belonging and attachment within the family unit," said Shelley who added that celebrating your kids reinforces the idea that parents are not just present but are actively interested and invested in their children's lives.

SA shows thoughtful dad love

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who praised the father for his thoughtful gesture to make his son's day extra special.

KittyMndawe commented:

"Yavele yakhala ingane."

Nomhlekhabo Musi replied:

"Surely he won’t forget this day ever in his life. You’re doing a great job my friend ❤️."

boitumeloitumolat said:

"Boyza bathong the school is so beautiful and clean."

Palesa Rosemary replied:

"Sooooooooo sweet ."

leratozondo751 commented:

"The generation of fathers we have these days. This is beautiful."

Desiree2thulare responded:

'This gen of parents is something else ❤❤May God continue to strengthen us to keep on doing better."

Fikzo said:

"Woow!! Bhuti God bless you."

Sibongile Mazibuko wrote:

"Who's chopping the onion yhoo wow You did good parent."

user99904168106852 said:

"Nowami mfana ngakhala kanjelapho ngiyafisa ukuzenzel into ekanje."

Mother gifts daughter Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman had Mzansi netizens awestruck after sharing a video showing the car her mother bought for her.

A TikTok video shared by @epic_leeeee shows the woman standing in front of the car at the dealership before it is unveiled to reveal an impressive Mercedes-Benz A45s AMG.

@epic_leeeee also shared that this was her first car, leaving netizens even more stunned as some expressed that the particular German car was their dream.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News