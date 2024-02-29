A little girl from the Eastern Cape went viral on TikTok for celebrating her birthday with loved ones

The child could feel all the love as she was surrounded by family, and people thought the moment was heartwarming

The viral video of the child was a viral hit as netizens enjoyed seeing the kid's reaction to her family

A child from the Windy City in South Africa celebrated getting older. The kid had her special day with close family.

A child in Port Elizabeth cried after her family sang for her on her birthday. Image: @lindzz_jacobs

Source: UGC

The video of the child on her birthday received over 19,000 likes. Online users commented on the video as they were touched by how the child responded to being celebrated.

Girl emotional over birthday song

A child in a TikTok post posted by @lindzz_jacobs was touched when her family sang Happy Birthday. In the clip, the kid got teary-eyed as they did the song.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

SA touched by child

Online users built the kid was adorable. Many peeps commented that she must be sensitive.

Nonceba M gushed:

"Oooooooo my heart."

Sandiswa Ntuli wrote:

"Oh she’s so cute."

Bonolo Letoane could relate:

"She’s a Pisces, I get it."

butterflower agreed:

"A true Pisces baby, emotional and all."

Lihle laughed"

"It hasn’t been easy, she’s been through it."

shorty_fitmom admitted:

"I really understand her, I also get emotional when being sang too and my kids are the same, we just cry."

Atlegang M felt seens:

"She is me this one, attention makes me cry."

phiwozweli applauded:

"Awww she’s so precious."

Asanda joked:

"I get her. Getting older is stressful."

Emotional man's birthday tears have SA touched

Briefly News previously reported that a sweet birthday treat brought one grown man to tears. Birthdays offer a chance to connect with loved ones and celebrate your life and their presence, often through festivities, parties and dates. A TikTok video shared by @adalia.r20 showed an emotional man being treated to a birthday celebration at a restaurant.

Overcome with tears of joy, the man bawled out in tears as he marvelled at the sweet candle-lit birthday cupcake treat placed before him on the table that read 'Happy Birthday'.

Source: Briefly News