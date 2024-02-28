A woman showed people a new era of her life, which she celebrated with her loved ones in a TikTok video

The lady posted a clip of her special day where she and her mother were dressed to the nines in Pedi traditional clothes

People were touched after seeing the traditional ceremony where she tied the knot while looking stunning

A woman showed people a sneak peek into her special day. The lady is officially a wife, and she shows how it came to be.

A TikTok video shows a Pedi woman on her lobola negotiation day. Image: @_tsholomokone_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman on her day was a viral hit. The clip showing the woman's outfit for the day and her family delighted netizens.

Woman celebrates traditional marriage

A woman in a TikTok video by @_tsholomokone_ celebrating tying the knot traditionally with a mahadi ceremony, aka lobola. In a clip, she was walking next to a mother while dressed in Pedi regalia. The mother and bride made their way to another location in their shoeshoe dresses.

Watch the video below:

South Africans applaud new bride

Many people thought the lady looked amazing on her day. People also complimented her mother,r saying she was just as beautiful as her.

Read the comments below:

bianca applauded:

"Congratulations gorgeous ❤️❤️wishing you a beautiful marriage!"

lerato_taje added:

"Congratulations once again baby."

Melitamakatini commented:

"Your mother looks amazing."

Bang Sithole wrote:

"You are your mother's twin."

L said:

"Congratulations Tsholo."

Zee gushed:

"Such gorgeous dresses."

sistabkthevillagelady added;

"Enjoy your marriage love life. is a beautiful space this side."

Sindi M applauded:

"You are your mother's twin. Congratulations again, cutie."

Lobola day video shocks Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that in South African traditional weddings, the lobola process is an incredibly significant long-running practice. The traditions see the two families coming together to negotiate a bride price paid to the bride's family.

The price can be influenced by many factors, including social status and education level, and how it is paid is worked out through the negotiation between the two families.

A TikTok video was posted by user @viwe.sobantu, showing a large group of cattle being moved as part of the lobola process.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News