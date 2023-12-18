A heartwarming Twitter post captures the essence of love as an African couple shares pictures of their wedding day

The couple's fashion choices stand out, with the bride donning a blouse and skirt combination while the groom opts for a collared shirt paired with stylish suit pants

The tweet quickly gains traction as people flood the comments section to congratulate the couple on their marriage, praising their choice of outfits

Love took centre stage on Twitter when a proud husband shared pictures of him and his wife on their special day.

This couple's love and stylish matching outfits warmed hearts, sending them viral. Image: @PiusMaela

It has become a trend to wear matching outfits on your wedding day and even when attending weddings.

Cute couple wears matching outfits on wedding day

Twitter user @PiusMaela shared a post that melted hearts. The tweet features two adorable pictures of an African couple on their wedding day, both elegantly dressed in matching white ensembles accented with a washed-out denim blue colour.

The images showcase the couple's undeniable joy and love for each other, creating an endearing scene of marital bliss. The bride opted for a stylish combination of a blouse and skirt, perfectly complemented by the groom's choice of a collared shirt paired with suit pants, all adorned with the subtle yet charming denim blue trim.

What sets this wedding apart is the meticulous coordination in the choice of outfits, demonstrating the couple's shared sense of style and unity. The washed-out denim blue accents add a touch of uniqueness to their attire, making them stand out as a fashionable duo on their special day.

Take a look:

Newlyweds showered with love

As the Twitterverse embraced the heartwarming post, congratulations and praise poured in from users worldwide. The couple's fashion-forward choices and the evident happiness in the pictures garnered admiration, with many expressing their well-wishes for a lifetime of love and happiness.

Read some of the kind comments:

@itumelengt is inspired:

“Can’t wait to get a man that will love me this loud ”

@Thims_twinkie clapped:

“Congratulations Rea May God bless your union.”

@Humanity_B shared love:

“Such a beautiful couple! ❤️ Wishing you guys the best of life ahead! May you be blessed with all that you deserve ❤️”

@rwsdwa shared:

“Congratulations on your beautiful union y’all look amazing.”

Photos of young couple trend after their wedding

