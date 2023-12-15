A heartwarming TikTok video has gone viral, capturing the pure joy of two South African children stepping into their brand-new home for the first time

The single mother of two used the platform to share not just their excitement but also a message of resilience

Touched by the sweet moment, netizens flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages

A heartwarming TikTok video has melted hearts across South Africa, showcasing the joy of a fresh start for a single mom and her two children.

Family's new home melts hearts

The clip captures the moment they step into their new home, a bright, spacious haven filled with the promise of laughter and childhood adventures.

The video shared by the mother, @martinettelhg, shows her son and daughter entertaining the new abode with much awe and excitement.

Their eyes widen in awe as they take in the bright, spacious living room, already bustling with their favourite toys.

But the real magic happens when they reach their bedroom. The camera pans to two single beds adorned with playful bedding and stuffed animals.

The children erupt in cheers, bouncing on the mattresses with pure, unadulterated glee. The little boy, the explorer, immediately starts inspecting every corner while the girl dives under the covers.

In the post, their mom shared that it had been a difficult year for them, but thankfully, God opened doors that exceeded the family's expectations.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi touched by family moment

The post resonated deeply with viewers. Thousands flooded the comments with uplifting messages of praise for the single mum.

Candice commented:

"You are such an amazing mom to these two beautiful souls. Really! ❤️."

Anthels wrote:

"Oh my heart!! what an absolutely beautiful family and amazing woman they call mom. May you and your kids always be blessed abundantly."

WiedaadHN said:

Youre amazing! These two angels are lucky to have you as their mom! May God always watch over you and protect you. Beautiful home you've given them."

Dani said:

"Sending you three much love and blessings on your new journey ❤️."

DebbieBrits replied:

"Precious Mom may God's blessings be yours always. Phenomenal Mom so proud of you."

