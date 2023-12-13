A sweet moment shows a video of a daughter and her proud dad on her wedding day in Gauteng, and he was there for moral support

The clip of the woman on her wedding day was a viral hit as people could see how chuffed the father was on the special occasion

Online users could not help but rave about the lady's wedding day, and many complimented the dad

A heartwarming video shows a dad with his daughter in Soshanguve. In the clip, she was getting married, and he made sure he was right there for her.

A father and daughter in Pretori's TikTok video was a hit when people saw him walk her to get married. Image: @boipabalelo

Many people thought it was heartwarming to see the father-daughter moment. Online users left hundreds of comments about the father.

Dad accompanies daughter on traditional wedding

A TikTok video by @boipabalelo shows a woman on her big day. In the video, her dad held her hand and joined her in a wedding step.

Watch the adorable clip:

TikTok viewers gush over daughter moment

Many people thought it was cute to see the father and daughter celebrating the wedding. Online users commented on the clips raving about the present dad.

maphuthego mitchelle applauded:

"May God bless your union, love is a beautiful thing hle."

miss letlole said:

"I love the positivity in the comments"

Nthabi commented:

"Congrats girl I got married on my 21st bday. I'm 45 now and going nowhere."

phumzzz wrote:

"I wasn't even taken serious at home at 20 years."

keabetswe kodisang added:

"My dad will never experience this lol."

khanyisto3 gushed:

"Congratulations did it at 23, ten years later am still here."

SA loves to see cute weddings

Online users love to see other people's weddings. One couple went viral after showing people they got married by visiting Home Affairs.

Newlyweds' playful dance moves captivate hearts

Briefly News previously reported that amidst the vibrant backdrop of a South African wedding celebration, a newlywed couple took to the dance floor, their infectious energy and playful spirit instantly captivating the hearts of millions

The viral TikTok video shared by @primeexclusiveevents captured the essence of their love, a heartwarming blend of joy and lightheartedness that transcended cultural boundaries.

As the rhythmic beats of the music filled the air, the bride and groom swayed their bodies in perfect harmony, their laughter echoing through the venue. Their faces beamed with unrestrained delight as they twirled and jived, their movements exuding a palpable sense of connection.

