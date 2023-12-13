A woman on her journey to becoming a chartered accountant showed people how much fun she had after working hard

The lady posted a video of her company's end-of-year celebration to give their employees a much-needed refresher

Many people could see that the lady's career was in good hands after seeing the bond she has with co-workers

A woman vlogged a fun trip with her company in Cape Town. The lady posted a video of the special occasion.

A woman did her articles to become a chartered accountant and showed how her company celebrated the end of 2023 in Cape Town. Image: @omy.noms

Source: TikTok

The video of the lady's day of fun got over 30,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who envied her work experience.

SA woman enjoys Cape Town work function

A TikTok creator, @nomy.noms, posted a video of having fun with her colleagues after a year of articles to qualify as a chartered accountant. They had fun in the pool, drinks, golf, and more in the clip.

Watch her fun day below:

SA envies accountant in training's work year end function

Many people commented that she scored the right job. Online users clamoured, eager to know where she works.

TA Ma ORANGE said:

"At my year end function we had a budget of R300 at Roco Mamas."

renayerasmus wrote:

"I honestly loved watching your 2023 journey, living proof of God’s favour upon your life."

guuguuu.m begged:

"Are you guys hiring? Please tell us where you work, my sister."

MB _lelo exclaimed:

"Aybo kanti ni sebenza phi nina."

Andiswa_PLK wondered:

"Sebenzaphi? Open the industry."

Shenge was desperate:

"Yoh a year-end function where you travel??? where can I submit my cv? please be my reference."

