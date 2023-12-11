One South African man shared a huge milestone in his life with social media users on TikTok

The guy revealed in a video that he is a proud owner of his very first home and proudly flaunted his shack

The heartening video became a symbol of triumph for many viewers, sparking a wave of virtual applause

A man celebrated the achievement of having his own place. Image: @mrmoreafrikamo

Source: TikTok

A man took to TikTok to share that he is a proud homeowner for the first time.

Home video spreads on TikTok

The clip captures the happy moment as the man proudly flaunts the key to his humble shack.

The video uploaded on the account @mrmoreafrikamo amassed an impressive 639,000 views and earned 24,000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Man's achievement resonates with Mzansi

The moving footage had an impact on viewers who resonate with the journey of starting from the bottom and working tirelessly to achieve personal milestones.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for new homeowner

Viewers from all walks of life join the celebration, flooding the comments section with heartfelt congratulations. The shared experience of overcoming challenges and reaching the goal of homeownership created a sense of community.

Cindy said:

"Hai I don't wanna lie I was waiting for the second house."

mafelekwane posted:

"Kuncgono it's better."

Mo Afrika mentioned:

"I come from there abuti and God's promises are yes and amen."

tsotseK.P33 added:

"Wena at least you have this, some don't have anything. We all start somewhere mo bophelong. "

nthabisengmphahl9 mentioned:

"We started there my big brother. One day you will get a mansion, God bless you."

Norms Sityana commented:

"This was me in 2018. You will be upgraded soon."

Ayema_Yovi said:

"The best part ever is you have shelter to cover you over rains, winds, and the sun at night. First start brother."

@wandisile posted:

"Congratulations bruh some of us don't own one."

SA man transforms shack house into cosy abode

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi man had netizens awestruck after he took to social media to show off the lovely interior of his decorated shack house.

Bisow Leh-Tlokwa took to Facebook to share an image of his home, which appeared to be a spacious one-room shack with a neat and beautiful bed set with a headboard and pedestals.

Source: Briefly News