A South African man named Bisow Leh-Tlokwa impressed netizens with his well-decorated shack house

Many people live in shacks in South Africa, and that shack settlements often lack basic services such as sanitation, clean water, and electricity

People responded to Bisow's post with compliments and suggestions for improvements, such as moving the wardrobe closer to the bed

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Mzansi man had netizens awestruck after he took to social media to show off the lovely interior of his decorated shack house.

A man showed off his decorated shack. Image: Bisow Leh-Tlokwa/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Man shows off his neat and humble abode

Bisow Leh-Tlokwa took to Facebook to share an image of his home, which appeared to be a spacious one-room shack with a neat and beautiful bed set with a headboard and pedestals. The home also has a bright ceiling light, a wardrobe, a rug, a couch, a sound system and a mounted flat-screen TV.

Shack dwelling a reality for many South Africans

Many people live in shacks in South Africa. According to the government, close to 13% of South Africans live in shacks or informal settlements, as of 2019. This means that around 6.5 million people live in shacks typically made of corrugated iron, wood, and other makeshift materials.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Shack settlements are often located on the outskirts of cities and towns and often lack basic services such as sanitation, clean water, and electricity. Residents of shack settlements often face challenges such as poverty, unemployment, and crime.

Mzansi netizens impressed by man's home

People complimented Bisow's home and shared their advice on improvements he could add to the space.

Sibongile Rose Ngobeni wrote:

"Beautiful. Please move wardrobe close to the bed. TV towards the end of the bed n on eye level when seated on the couch."

Malusanaqq Lucy Seokoma replied:

Beautiful ✨✨ where did you buy your zebra blanket?."

Bongani Excellence responded:

"Screen remove it get a stand."

Luthando Lutha said:

"Nice, but you have to separate bedroom and kitchen/dining room."

Simo Ngcobo said:

"Kodwa umbhede kwangathi inyawo zilenga phansi mawulel nje."

Jacky van Klassie commented:

"Wow, wow wow way beyond beautiful."

Kasi girl shares vlog showing her morning routine living in shack

In another article, Briefly News reported that this young woman is not afraid to show off her humble lifestyle, and people respect that.

Living the Kasi life is not for everyone.

Many people in South Africa live in informal settlements with shacks as houses. It is not always easy to live under these circumstances, but some, like this young lady, make the most of it and do not let it define them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News