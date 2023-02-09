One proud man showed people what his fully furnished bachelor apartment looked like

The Facebook user asked people what they thought of his room and he got his wish in a viral post

People flooded the comments section to express their opinion about the guy's setup and how he chose to decorate it

The gent was proud of his home and posted on Facebook for people to rate his place. The guy lives in a one-room and peeps told him what they thought.

A man showed people on Facebook his room and asked for feedback on how he decorated it. Image: Facebook/Keamogetswe Kea/Getty Images/FG Trade

Source: UGC

Online users flooded the comments with their two cents about his room. Some had compliments, while others gave him constructive criticism.

Man goes viral on Facebook after posting pic of 1 bedroom apartment

A man, Keamogetswe Kea, posted in a Facebook Group and wanted to know if he did a good job with his apartment. The man showed how he had a wooden bed, a fridge, art pieces and a clock hanging on the wall. See the picture by clicking here:

South Africans review man's home on Facebook

People were eager to let him know what they thought. Many said he did a good job, while others gave him advice, like moving his fridge away from his bed and having less art on the wall.

Rexan Rexan comenented:

"Next to that kitchen unit, I think you should shift your fridge there, then there will a nice kitchen space."

Meeza Kaniniza comenented:

"Reduce the ART pieces."

Sithembinkosi Nkomo comenented:

"Remove the watch and place it elsewhere."

Ntombi Yvaughn comenented:

"Love it, very neat."

Thandeka Mdluli Ndima comenented:

"I love your bed."

Bongwelihle Makhubo comenented:

"Nothing to correct nice andclean."

Mukovhe Mufandilani comenented:

"Amazing."

Pertunia Siwela comenented:

"Beautiful."

Source: Briefly News