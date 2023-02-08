Former The Wife actor Linda Majola has taken to his timeline to share his experience on the set of the Showmax telenovela

The star posted a clip of all the precious behind-the-scenes moments and thanked the cast and producers of the show for warmly welcoming him to the show

Some of The Wife's stars, including Bonko Khoza and Mbalenhle Mavimbela, took to Linda's comment section and wished him good luck in his future endeavors

Actor Linda Majola is grateful for the opportunity he was blessed with when he landed a role in The Wife. The star took to his timeline to reflect on his time on the set of one of Showmax's biggest telenovelas.

Linda Majola opened up about his experience on ‘The Wife’. Image: @lindah_majola

Source: Instagram

He opened up about how he felt when he stepped on set for the first time in his life. Taking to Instagram, Linda posted a clip of some of his precious behind-the-scenes moments. In the clip, he was with his former castmates including Zikhona Sodlaka and Mbalenhle Mavimbela.

TshisaLIVE reports that Linda further shared that acting fueled a fire he never knew still existed in him. He said he felt like a child rediscovering the world all over again after landing his dream acting gig.

He expressed his gratitude to the cast and producers of the show for making his dream come true and welcoming him on set with warm hands. Check out his post below:

Mzansi celebs and The Wife stars react to Linda Majola's heartfelt post

Some of The Wife stars and others from different TV productions took to his comment section and wished him good luck in his acting career.

innosadiki commented:

"Ahh, this is so touching. You are truly blessed. May this be the beginning of many other dreams coming true."

mbalenhle__m wrote:

"I gained a friend here, yoh!!! Ngyabonga ukuthi ube iwele lami, thank you for being such a great sport."

bonkokhoza said:

"I remember I was so star-struck the first time we met at the reading. Your humility and creativity and passion sets you apart, king! Keep chasing your dreams. Stay Blessed."

thulane_nkululeko_shange commented:

"I’m just speechless on this one. Till we meet again SEE YOU AT WORK."

zandazakuza wrote:

"You’re such an inspiration, I believe that absolutely nothing can ever stand in your way hereafter! You are loved Lindah, Go forth and prosper."

nonny_mkh added:

"And we would love to see more of you on our screens, wena acting ngithi presenting and MCing gigs azize. Forward and upward, Linda."

