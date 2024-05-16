Radio and TV personality Paballo Moloi had netizens talking after her recent stunt

A trending video of the star doing a split was shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens were stunned by the media personality doing the split, and others had some things to say

Media personality Paballo Moloi did a split and stunned many fans. Image: @pabimoloi

Source: Instagram

The well-known Radi and TV personality Pabi Moloi has made headlines again after a video of her trending online.

Video of Pabi Moloi doing a split trends on X

The Power FM radio presenter Paballo Moloi was the talk of the town on social media recently regarding her divorce woes with her baby daddy, Ruan, after he demanded R1 million from her and sued the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele.

Earlier on, the star trended after her ex-husband demanded half of her estate and monthly spousal support, and now the news and gossip page MDNews shared a video of the star doing a split on their Twitter (X) page, leaving many netizens stunned.

The video was captioned:

"A 40 year-old Pabi Moloi."

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Pabi doing a split

Many netizens commented on Pabi doing a split:

@MalekTrendz wrote:

There's no way she's 40."

@mabasotf asked:

"After doing this, what is the reward?

@bchinyakata said:

"When you have maintainence to pay. You find other ways of hustling because the bills are too much."

@TheRealSmomoh responded:

"She's really on the 4th floor."

@GermanTank_BW commented:

"That is some insane splits."

@MrJokesAside mentioned:

"This didn't save her from being looted by umlungu."

@LNMthiyane responded:

"The spousal support is making her do stretches."

@TRamoba tweeted:

"OnlyFans account loading."

Pabi denies marrying Adams

In a previous report from Briefly News, Media personality Pabi Moloi may be headed for a legal battle with her baby daddy and alleged husband, Ruan Adams. Ruan is said to be claiming half of Moloi's multi-million Rand estate because they were legally married in a community of property.

However, Pabi Moloi has denied ever being married to Ruan Adams and is not ready to give up 50% of her estate to him.

