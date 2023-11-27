Pabi Moloi's ex-husband has reportedly filed a lawsuit against her and Police Minister Bheki Cele

Ruan Adams accuses the radio presenter and the minister of allegedly wrongfully arresting him this year

When he was arrested in March, he was accused of violating a protection order against him

Pabi Moloi’s ex, Ruan Adams, claims he was wrongfully arrested in March. Image: @pabimoloi

Source: Instagram

Things are getting heated between ex-partners Pabi Moloi and Ruan Adams. This time, Adams wants R1 million from the radio presenter.

Ruan Adams sues Pabi and Minister Cele

The Power 98.7 presenter's ex-husband has reportedly filed a lawsuit against her and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

According to The South African, Adams claims the radio presenter and Bheki Cele allegedly wrongfully arrested him this year in March.

Because of this arrest, Ruan said he had suffered physical, mental and emotional stress, which allegedly resulted in "post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and public humiliation."

Ruan Adams reportedly violates protection order

In March, Ruan was arrested after he was accused of violating a protection order against him. He was then reportedly held in police custody for six hours.

Adams claims Pabi Moloi is a wealthy media personality. Their messy divorce became the centre of attention when Ruan claimed that they were married in community of property.

They also topped the trends list after he shared that he paid R25 000 for Lobola in 2016.

Trouble brewing between Faith Nketsi and Njilo

In similar marital woes, Faith Nketsi and her one year marriage to Nzuzo Njilo went into shambles after he was accused of defrauding her.

Known for their lavish lifestyle, which fascinated peeps, things turned upside down when Faith Nketsi announced their divorce.

Nzuzo Njilo has a bad reputation for fraud, and shockingly, Faith Nketsi reportedly alleged that her husband duped her. In one episode, Faith said she does not trust Nzuzo.

Pabi denies marrying Adams

In a previous report form Briefly News, Media personality Pabi Moloi may be headed for a legal battle with her baby daddy and alleged husband, Ruan Adams.

Adams is said to be claiming half of Moloi's multi-million Rand estate because they were legally married in a community of property.

However, Pabi Moloi has denied that she was ever married to Ruan Adams and is not ready to give up 50% of her estate to him.

Source: Briefly News