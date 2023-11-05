Faith Nketsi married Nzuzo Njilo just over a year ago in a fairytale wedding, but it has all come to a screeching halt

The couple was well-known for their lavish lifestyle, which fascinated online users until Faith Nketsi announced her divorce

Nzuzo Njilo has been accused of fraud, and recently, Faith Nketsi reportedly alleged that her husband duped her

Many South Africans were invested in the love story between Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo. The young couple had tongues wagging after tying the knot in a luxurious wedding.

SA discussed reports that Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo's marriage ended because he cheated her. Image: @jozitube / Instagram / @faith.nketsi

Source: UGC

Briefly News previously reported that Nzuzo Njilo was wanted on charges of fraud. Many South Africans had much to say after seeing headlines about Faith Nketsi's alleged misfortune in her marriage.

Faith Nketsi alleges marriage ended due to fraud

Nzuzo Njilo has been in the headlines for accusations that he swindled people out of money. South Africans shared their reactions to Sunday World reporting that Faith Nketsi alleges that Nzuzo Njilo is the reason for her marriage trouble, claiming he scammed her after they got married in April 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Briefly News has reached out to Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo for a statement regarding the matter and awaits her response.

SA discusses Nzuzo Njilo and Faith Nketsi

People did not hold back as they shared their opinions about the influencer and her marriage to Nzuzo. Many discussed marriage and the downside of marrying in community of property.

@maribolo commented:

"Or simply disassociating herself to salvage whatever is remaining of her 'brand.'"

@Sthe__King_ said:

"Maybe I’ve never truly been in love, but I don’t see myself being delusional enough not to protect my assets in the process."

@Rato_0601 wrote:

"In the community of property is the worst mistake one can make."

Terrifiksass added:

"Strategy, she is distancing herself for brands so as not to lose her bag. They are both in on it. His reputation is done for, so he has nothing to lose."

@Iebzzzza commented:

"A lot of divorced men feel the same. Don't worry, Faith, he didn't defraud you. It is what the community of property dictates, and it's only fair he gets half of your property."

Faith Nketsi pursuing divorce

Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi was looking to split from her husband officially. The TV personality hinted at her divorce from Nzuzo Njilo on her show Have Faith.

Faith Nketsi's fans concerned after she moved out from her home

Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi dropped bombshells on the first episode of her highly anticipated reality TV show Have Faith. The popular socialite finally addressed issues in her marriage and hinted that she moved out.

Faith Nketsi's marriage has been in the spotlight since she got married to controversial businessman Nzuzo Njilo. The couple have hogged headlines and trended for all the wrong reasons on social media.

There have also been reports that the star moved from her home following her husband's arrest due to the fraud allegations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News