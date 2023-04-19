There seems to be trouble in paradise after the SAPS launched a manhunt for the husband of Faith Nketsi, Nuzo Nkuthalo Njilo

The wealthy businessman is wanted, along with partner Kwanda Ntshangase, for allegations of fraud

Mzansi has been rocked by accusations that Njilo sold a truck to an unsuspecting buyer and then never delivered

The South African Police Service is actively searching for Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo and Kwanda Ntshangase. Njilo, a successful businessman, is the husband of "Have Faith" reality star and influencer Faith Nketsi.

Faith Nketsi’s husband, Nzuzo Njilo, is wanted by SAPS for allegations of fraud. Image: Faith Nketsi

Source: Instagram

The SAPS announced the development in a statement issued earlier today. The two men are wanted by the police in connection with a fraud investigation.

Faith Nketsi's husband is accused by the SAPS of theft

According to the report, Njilo and his accomplice pretended to sell a truck to an unsuspecting buyer.

The buyer saw the truck in person and paid the two individuals a large sum. The vehicle was never delivered, and shortly after, the two disappeared.

According to a tweet by the SAPS, the men are believed to be in the Pietermaritzburg area.

See the tweet here:

Disgraceful Nzuzo Njilo allegations leave Mzansi reeling

The allegations have sent shockwaves through Mzansi. The tweet was barraged with responses from shocked netizens, some of whom offered advice.

@MellowStardust tried to make sense of it all:

@Xee_GP was thinking of Faith:

"No wonder she bolted so fast. She saw this coming‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

@AndileSiso94 wondered where the money went:

"Self-made millionaire? Njani."

@TheEazyEd had jokes:

According to rumours, Faith Nketsi is already split from Njilo

Regarding the relationship between Faith and her husband, the rumour mill has been working overtime. Recent online reports suggested the reality star had left the couple's residence.

According to a report by IOL, the actress denied claims that she and Njilo had split up. Mzansi had doubts about whether or not she was telling the truth.

