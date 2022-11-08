Former Yizo Yizo actor Innocent Masuku is set to open up about how he lost his millions on Mzansi Magic show, I Blew It

Innocent, aka Bobo, was once a popular child star in Mzansi and had a nice car and money but lost his good life over substance abuse

He posted a pic of himself on the set of the show and peeps shared mixed reactions to his post with many wishing him all the best for his future

Innocent Masuku has announced that he'll appear in the upcoming season of I Blew It. The former Yizo Yizo actor, popularly known as Bobo, will share his story of how he lost his millions over substance abuse.

Innocent Masuku is set to oepn up about how he lost his millions on ‘I Blew It’. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Taking to his timeline, the former child star shared that he'll be telling the nation how he lost it all after spending about R500 000 on dr*gs.

According to ZAlebs, Innocent shared a snap of himself on set of the popular Mzansi Magic show about South Africans who were once rich but blew their money on expensive lifestyle, lux trips, beautiful girls and cars, among other things. Innocent captioned his Twitter post:

"Today I'm sharing my story on how I Blew It TV reality show. Catch my story on season 5 coming soon."

Peeps took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to his post.

@BlackAn65843366 said:

"Big up to guys who don't blame others for their problems but stand up, dust themselves and start walking again."

@Freezaworldwide commented:

"After Junior Khanye went on I Blew It his life changed up so much it's crazy, hopefully the same happens for you."

@malumzskhulu wrote:

"If I see Durban trips, booze and giving relatives money I'm switching off the TV. Seen it before."

@Bafana_Mseazar said:

"But Bobo never had chelete ya di Poko or millions."

@kchizzy03 commented:

"Come back stronger, bro."

@Siya_Maloka_ said:

"Are they paying you for it?"

@malose_ranoto added:

"Best of luck my brother. Keep inspiring our society."

