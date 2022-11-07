Andile Mpisane casually showed off his brand-new set of wheels that is worth multiple millions

The football enthusiast was proud to let followers know that he'll be getting around in a new whip for the party season

Andile's Nissan left many netizens amazed by just how wealthy he is if he can afford one of the latest models on the market

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Andile Mpisane just added another car to his already impressive luxury collection. The media personality opted for a fun orange colour for his own version of the Nissan GT-R.

Andile Mpisane showed off his brand-new wheels that left followers thoroughly impressed. Image:@andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Andile shared details of his new ride on Instagram. Many followers could not get enough of the display of luxury as they sang his praises in the comments.

How many cars does Andile Mpisane have now?

ZAlebs,reports that Andile just added a brand new Nissan GT-R to his list of cars of four luxury cars. The latest model is worth R2.7 million, and he detailed that he bought it just for the season as he captioned the picture:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Just for summer."

Fans were thoroughly impressed by his growing collection of fancy cars, including a Maybach, a Mclaren, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, and a BMW M3 Competition, as reported by ZAlebs. Completely floored by the new addition, many fans showered him with compliments.

@andilenyakatsha commented:

"One day I will be rich just like you."

@cele.patrick commented:

"Lapho this car is so rare. Godzilla."

@miikylenaidoo commented:

'Bring it home."

@mike_sweet._ commented:

"Too dope."

@unduduzohlophe commented:

"You make it so hard for us to hate you."

@mramabodu10 commented:

"You can’t hate on this man."

@lorenzo_.za commented:

"Boy wenza kakhulu. "You are doing too much]"

Sithelo "shades" Andile by quoting a tweet calling out baby daddies for being Ls

Briefly News previously reported that Sithelo Shozi and her baby daddy Andile Mpisane continue to clash.

Sithelo fanned flames on Twitter when she quoted a post from a netizen who expressed regret over having a child with her baby daddy.

According to the tweet by @zeema kay, the father of her child is a loser who she would not want even her worst enemy to date.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News