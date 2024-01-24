Barbara Roufs: The tragic story of the drag racing queen

Barbara Roufs was an American drag race trophy girl who brought life to car races and excitement to the fans and earned a name out of it. She distinguished herself from other trophy girls due to her age, which was 29, and her outstanding physique and beauty. So, where is Barbara Roufs today?

Barbara Roufs committed suicide in unclear circumstances in January 1991. Photo: @Psyne (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Barbara is regarded as one of the most attractive sportspeople who inspired the racing competition. She was the ideal trophy girl for her stunning looks, including long straightened hair and 60s gogo boots. Although the championships had many trophy girls, Roufs always stood out. Discover Barbara Roufs' measurement and cause of death.

Barbara Roufs' profile summary and bio

Full name Barbara Roufs Gender Female Date of birth 1944 Age 47 years (as of 1991) Death date 1991 Place of birth California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Height 5 feet 5 inches Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Profession Drag race trophy girl Daughter Jet Dougherty Siblings Vivian Deaton, James, Bruce, and Ben Gube Parents Wayne Eldon and Thelma Ruby Riley

How old was Barbara Roufs?

Barbara was born in 1944, in California, in the United States of America. Sadly, she succumbed aged 47 years. She had a height of 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Barbara was the queen of the 6th annual US Professional Dragster Championship at Orange County International Raceway. Photo: @hoidla (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who were Barbara Roufs' parents?

Roufs' parents were Eldon Riley and Ruby Riles. Her mother owned a beauty salon in Clovis and was the Church of the Nazarene, Calvary Bible organist. Sadly, she passed in 2005, years after Barbara's death.

Her father rode motorcycles and raced at the Kearney Bowl. He also owned a houseboat and loved fishing. Rouf's parents were the first couple to be inducted into the Clovis Hall of Fame.

Barbara Roufs' siblings

Barbara had three biological siblings: James, Bruce, and Vivian Deaton. Ben Gube is her adopted brother.

How did Barbara Roufs’ die?

Barbara Roufs committed suicide in unclear circumstances a few years after quitting her job as a trophy girl. She died in January 1991 at the age of 47.

Who is Barbara Roufs' daughter?

Barbar's daughter is Jet Dougherty, but she only came to the limelight in 2016 after Tom West, a legendary photographer, posted the old photos of Roufs in her earliest days as a trophy girl. Jet spoke fondly of her mum and how she lived a happy and exciting life.

Barbara distinguished herself from other trophy girls due to her age, which was 29. Photo: @Psyne (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Barbara Roufs' marriage

The drag racing queen was married and had one child. However, the identity of Barbara Roufs' husband remains unknown.

Barbara Roufs' career

Barbara was exposed to drag racing at a tender age but became a drag racing queen instead of a race driver. In the early 1960s, she won several awards for her magnificent looks and commanding presence.

In 1973, she became a drag racing diva after being named the Professional Dragster Association (PDA) queen. Barbara was also the queen of the 6th annual US Professional Dragster Championship at Orange County International Raceway.

Above is Barbara Roufs' biography and everything we know about the tragic story of the drag racing queen. She died in 1991, although drag racing enthusiasts still remember her. Drag racing has a rich history and continues to be a popular form of motor racing, combining speed, skill, and engineering prowess.

READ ALSO: Abigail Shapiro: Who is Ben Shapiro's sister? Bio, age, career and more

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Abigail Shapiro, an American opera singer and actress. She is also famous as the sister of conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.

Shapiro has pursued a career in opera and has performed in various productions. Additionally, she has gained attention for her online presence and discussions about her experiences as a conservative in the entertainment industry.

Source: Briefly News