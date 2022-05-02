For car lovers and thrill-seekers, there is no greater dream than to become a NASCAR driver. What does it take to be a NASCAR driver? Becoming one is no easy feat, but with enough determination, practice, dedication, and funding, you too could become the best of all time. Get to know how to become a NASCAR driver right here.

Becoming a NASCAR driver is no easy feat, but with enough determination, practice, dedication, and funding, you too could become the best of all time. Photo: @motorsport

Source: Instagram

National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is an American racing event famous for its stock-car racing. The sport demands a lot of mental and physical training and focus. Get to know how to become a NASCAR driver. We show you the requirements, sponsors to approach, steps to take and where to start.

Steps to becoming a NASCAR driver

To become a driver, you need specific qualifications and basics before entering the racing world. Race drivers can drive professionally in NASCAR with focus, proper training, and sensible and measurable steps towards the ultimate goal. Below are the steps to take:

1. Visit your local racetrack

In racing, networking is critical, so the more people you can meet, the better. Being at the racetrack will give you a good idea of how everything works and what to expect. Besides, you might meet someone who might sponsor you.

Also, find out if your local racetrack has karting facilities. Karting is the start for all racing drivers.

2. Apply for a racing license

If you have no experience, you will likely have to start with the most basic competition license. This is easy and quick to obtain as you will need to pass a driving ability test and a medical check-up. With the basic competition license, you will be ready to get started.

3. Start racing karts

Karting is the cheapest form of motorsport. Photo: @motorsport

Source: Instagram

Karting is the most affordable form of motorsport. However, it can be costly, and thus you need to be adequately prepared for all the costs involved. You can get sponsors early to walk with you through the journey. The whole aspect of karting is understanding the basic concepts of driving fast and competitive racing.

4. Racecars

It is not a must to have prior experience in karting for you to compete in race cars. However, it is an added advantage. With race cars, ensure you are competitive and try to start local to maintain your costs low. More wins guarantee you a more popular racing series and high chances of reaching NASCAR.

5. Attend racing schools

Besides having the experience of racing, it is a good idea to attend a racing school. While there, you will get more tips on how you can improve your performance. You will also get a chance to network with others drivers with more experience. It can also be an opportunity to engage with new sponsors or team owners.

6. Apply for your NASCAR racing license

Once you are ready, you can apply for your official license at the NASCAR headquarters or your nearest local circuit. Below are the minimum requirements for a NASCAR license:

Minimum 18 years of age

Must be physically fit

Perform a driving ability test

Provide documents, waivers, applications, and consents.

How to become a NASCAR driver with no experience

Besides having the experience of racing, it is a good idea to attend a racing school. Photo: @motorsport

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, this is not possible. You will have to build up amateur racing experience before considering going pro. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to make it. It is also very costly, and you need to invest alot of time.

How long does it take to become a NASCAR driver?

There is no exact timeline about how long it will take to become a professional NASCAR driver. The sooner you begin racing, the more likely you will go pro. Most professional car racers start racing go-karts at age five.

Obtaining your license can be easy and quick. However, the steps you need to take beforehand to qualify for the license can take years. It will take years of hard work and dedication.

How hard is it to be a NASCAR driver?

It is financially demanding and highly time-consuming. Besides, it has evolved from a weekend pastime to a highly demanding business. Driving hundreds of miles for hours at speeds between 160 and 200 mph (257 and 322 kilometres per hour) would be hard enough. If it is truly your dream, you will have to be willing to work.

How much does a NASCAR driver make?

The salaries in the US range from $21,364 to $577,997, with a median salary of $103,858. The middle 57% of drivers makes between $103,862 and $260,376, with the top 86% making $577,997. Most drivers have taken it as their main job, and the reward is fulfilling.

How old is the youngest NASCAR driver?

Very few manage to compete in the sport's most significant events. Winning NASCAR races takes a level of maturity and patience that only a few young drivers possess. Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton (21) is the youngest driver.

Is there a girl NASCAR driver?

Yes. NASCAR has seen varying levels of participation by female drivers throughout its ranks since the sanctioning body's inception in 1949. At least 124 women have qualified for and started a race in one of NASCAR's touring series, including 16 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Tips and tricks on how to get into NASCAR

Obtaining your license can be easy and quick. However, the steps you need to take beforehand to qualify for the license can take years. Photo: @motorsport

Source: Instagram

Focus on the competition you are in right now.

Always be open to new opportunities.

Get creative with how you make your way to the top of motorsport.

Make connections everywhere.

Learn as much as you can about cars.

Start as young as you can.

With the above info on how to become a NASCAR driver, you have no reason not to achieve your racing dreams. The most challenging part of it is proving to other people that you can drive fast cars, land speed records and manoeuvre around the oval racetracks. Showing these abilities can enable you to rise ranks and attract the attention of the best racing car companies.

READ ALSO: 20 best small SUVs in South Africa and their prices in 2022

Briefly.co.za reported on April 28, 2022, about the 20 best small SUVs in South Africa and their prices in 2022. Small SUVs strike the perfect balance between the excellent handling of small cars and the utility and high seating position synonymous with large SUVs.

Why are they famous? Everyone from the typical urban worker to the outdoor adventurer can appreciate the utility, fuel economy, and luggage capacity of a small SUV. Read more here!

Source: Briefly News