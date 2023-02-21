Bonalesedi Nursing College: fees, courses, address, contact details

Choosing a career in the medical field is a noble and rewarding choice, but can also be challenging since it is both time-consuming and requires sufficient focus and dedication. But, if you choose the right institution, you do not need to worry about hefty fees or a complicated application process, making the process easier. Here, we discuss everything you should know about studying at Bonalesedi Nursing College.

Medical students keen to go into nursing have various options. Photo: Tom Werner

Source: Getty Images

The Bonalesedi Nursing Campus is one of the best nursing colleges in Krugersdorp to choose from since it is provides quality education along with training associated with various private and state hospitals, along with community facilities. It is also not considered an unaffordable institution to study at.

So, if you have decided to study at the Krugersdorp-based college, what are the requirements of diploma in nursing? Which colleges offer this qualification, and how soon can you begin studying towards your dream career?

Which public colleges offer nursing?

Let us begin with the most essential information before we go into further detail. Where exactly can you study this course? Most tertiary institutions offer this course, but it is advised that you directly contact the one you wish to attend for confirmation.

Are nursing applications open for 2023?

Knowing this, can you still apply to study within this year? Although the educational year has started, various universities and colleges are still accepting late applications.

You need to individually search your preferred educational institution to see if they are willing to take late applicants and if your chosen course is included in those exceptions. There is no confirmation on what Bonalesedi Nursing College’s closing date is.

Bonalesedi is an ideal choice for tertiary education. Photo: Tom Werner

Source: Getty Images

Are Lilitha applications open for 2023?

For those curious, Lilitha College applications are reported to have been open by as early as October 2022, but there is no official confirmation on the whether they are closed. If so, you will likely be able to apply for next year, or what is considered the 2023-2024 educational year.

What are the requirements for a diploma in a nursing course?

Whether you want to take a chance with making a late application, or wish to apply for next year, you still need to be sure that you meet the minimum requirements necessary to qualify for this course.

You are expected to have passed your matric year, with an official pass in English as a first home language, Life Orientation, Life Science and Mathematics. Mathematical Literacy may not be accepted at some institutions, and you are also required to enroll as a nurse with the South African Nursing Counsel.

It is best to confirm through an admissions officer whether your high school subjects are sufficient for the college you have chosen, and whether you can turn towards a bridging course to correct this.

There are basic requirements that need to be met first. Photo: Sean Justice

Source: Getty Images

Bonalesedi Nursing College requirements

Specifically, Bonalesedi Nursing College courses requires a student to have a minimum point system of Mathematics Level 4, or Mathematical Literacy level 5, Physical Science level 4 and Life Science level 4 to be accepted into the programme.

Bonalesedi Nursing College admission portal

Bonalesedi Nursing College’s online application in 2023 can be done through email contact, or directly through an admission's officer to avoid confusion. You can then navigate the website through the online portal for students.

Bonalesedi Nursing College contact details

If you require further assistance, or need help to apply, you can contact the institution directly through 073 852 9632, or according to other online reports, 011 696 8300.

Most universities have a minimum APS score requirement of 25. Photo: FatCamera

Source: Getty Images

How do I apply for SG Lourens Nursing College?

For more options, you can look at Nursing schools in other areas, such as the SG Lourens institution in Pretoria. Students need a minimum APS score requirement of 25 to get into the college.

You can apply through contacting them directly on 012 319 5600, in which they will guide you through the process.

The Bonalesedi Nursing College is an ideal option for anyone looking to study within the field without breaking the bank, while still receiving adequate education that will help you reach your dream career.

