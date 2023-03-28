There are just certain things we cannot be expected to live without, especially if we still want to socialise

One Twitter user posted the price of Mitchum, and South Africans were left wondering whether they could live without deodorant

Unfortunately, that is not the only household necessity that has seen a price increase, and Mzansi is struggling to see a way forward

They are items we can't live without. If you want to be a functioning member of society, then items such as pads, deodorant and toothpaste are necessary investments. Yet, these items seem to be a luxury for some households.

The cost of personal hygiene products is shocking Mzansi.

Source: Getty Images

In a tweet that shocked the nation, @_LeratoMabuza had people shaking their heads when she showed the price for Mitchum deodorant. Mzansi is not sure how things got this bad.

R109 for Mitchum is insane

The price tag was right there on display for all to see. If you want to keep yourself smelling fresh, you must dish out R109 for a product that will possibly only last you a month.

The tweet has understandably caused outrage as people in South Africa find it harder to stretch their money.

Check out the post here:

Deodorant, toothpaste and washing powder are just some of the items going up

It might hurt you to hear that Mitchum is not the only thing that will burn a hole in your pocket this month. With the cost of living crisis, many of our household necessities are going to see a price rise.

Business Tech wrote an article which gave some heartbreaking statistics. From 2021 to 2022, household items increased by as much as R151.89.

That is an unthinkable amount for the average worker simply trying to get by.

