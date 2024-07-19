“I’m a Proud Stranger”: South African Woman’s DIY Bedroom Makeover Wows Mzansi, Shares Video
- A young lady showed off how she updated her bedroom all on her own, and people were impressed
- In the footage, the stunner can be seen placing cement and various other things; the clip went viral
- Netizens loved the hun's content, and many were inspired as they flooded the comments section with compliments
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
One woman and her family left many people on the internet with warm and fuzzy feelings. The hun shared a clip showcasing how she renovated her bedroom.
Woman updates bedroom by herself
This stunner and her family placed their building skills to the test, and the young lady gave her viewers the front-row seat to every process. The footage shared by @lindelw19 on the video platform shows a woman with a spade while her granny and her uncle were sitting on the floor helping her out.
@lindelw19 expressed her pride in renewing her bedroom and thanked her granny and uncle for their enormous support during the building phase.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Decided to renew this bedroom for myself ukuz ngzob nebedroom yam. My family on my mother's side mangbuyile," she wrote on her TikTok caption.
The clip warmed many people's hearts in Mzansi and was well received by many, generating loads of views, likes and comments.
Watch the wholesome video below:
The online community gushed over the heartwarming moment
Many loved seeing the young lady and her family work together to rearrange the woman's bedroom. Social media users were in awe of the wholesome clip as they flocked to the comments to shower them with heartwarming messages.
Minnie simply said:
"I'm a proud stranger."
Smartzmamatlhogit shared:
"We used to do that with my granny, and I hated it so much we used to start building a house from the foundation."
Tsatse2 expressed"
"Big up to the granny, I would say she deserves bells, but... wow, I honour her."
Molebogeng replied:
"Can't wait for the final product."
OkaJehovaumntwana commented:
"I love your family, and I’m so proud of you; big up to you, nana."
Woman inspires with progress of her under-construction home in viral video
Briefly News previously reported that a woman beamed with pride as she showed off her home in a video making rounds on social media.
TikTok user @.malandy has inspired many young people to dream big and follow their dreams. The stunner showed off her home, which is under construction, impressing many online users.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za