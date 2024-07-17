A young lady showed off her building which was being built and people were impressed

The TikTok video captured the attention of netizens, generating many views, likes and comments

The online community loved the hun's content, and many rushed to the comments section with congratulatory messages

One woman beamed with pride as she showed off her home in a video making rounds on social media.

A young lady unveiled her home under construction in a TikTok video. Image: malandy

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off building home progress

TikTok user @.malandy has inspired many young people to dream big and follow their dreams. The stunner showed off her home, which is under construction, impressing many online users.

@.malandy's TikTok video became a hit on social media, gathering many views and thousands of likes and comments. While taking to her TikTok caption, the young stunner simply said:

"Izulu lam elincane."

Watch the inspiring clip of the hun's home below:

People clap for the woman

The online community was happy for the young lady, and many flocked to the comments section to send her heartwarming messages while some inquired for tips from the hun, saying:

Vusi Mkhize said:

"At what age can I own my own land guy please advice."

TheCuteBoiHimSelf added:

"So proud of you mntase, well done."

User wrote:

"Well done girl friend."

Zuma Ntando commented:

"Love this! Really inspiring!"

MbeswaH said:

"Congratulations. So inspired."

Woman shows how she built a house on a low salary of just R4 900 in one year

Briefly News previously reported that a woman had social media users amazed and inspired after sharing how she had managed to build a beautiful house from the ground up on a basic salary.

A video posted on TikTok by @mrssmia2 shows the progress and construction of a house from scratch, from start to finish, and the result is a neat and beautiful house.

"What R4 900 did for me in a year," @mrssmia2 wrote.

Source: Briefly News