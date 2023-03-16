One stunning creator went shopping at Pick n Pay, but she was not at all interested in heading to the grocery store

The lady was keen to go to the South African supermarket chain's clothing range, and she was not disappointed

People loved all the styles that Pick n Pay offers until the shopper replied with the prices for the items

One TikTokker plugged people by showing them what Pick n Pay has for sale. Online users were convinced that they had found their new fashion place.

A creator showed people what they could buy from a Pick n Pay clothing store, but the price tag left a few people floored. Image: TikTok/@nicolewocke_.

This content creator tried on Pick n Pay clothing and had people clamouring for all the prices in the comments. The woman's video got thousands of likes from people loving the display.

Mzansi lady tries on Pick n Pay clothes for TikTok

A woman on TikTok, @nicolewocke_, made a video where she went shopping for clothes at Pick n Pay. The fashionista found trench coats, blazers and even children's jackets.

@nicolewocke_ was convinced she hit the jackpot and told people to run and not walk to get their items at Pick n Pay clothing.

Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers divided over Pick n Pay clothing prices on TikTok

Mzansi loves style hacks from creators, and people were curious to know how much the items were. The blazer in the video cost R329, and the long trench coat was R600. Some people were honest and said the prices were not gelling with the economy.

JM May888 commented:

"Gorgeous, some girls can just pull off anything. Everything looked great on you."

Daughter_of_thee_King commented:

"This economy is not for our clothes. Go to going under same coat is R350."

imaan commented:

"Huh ah , run away because what are those prices?"

azania6523 commented:

"How much? One million."

imaan commented:

"Shew, I couldn't even if I could."

