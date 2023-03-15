One dental student went shopping at Woolworths and showed how much he spent, which left viewers feeling some way

Many TikTok users were amazed by the pricey grocery trip because the video was labelled as "student budget"

Online users flooded the comments to give opinions about the person's grocery list and what it all added up to

After seeing one person's idea of a student budget, South Africans had much to say. The TikTok creator posted a vlog of them shopping at their local Woolworths.

The student shopping at Woolworths amazed many people by showing how much he spent on groceries. Images: TikTok/@tonydacar

Online users could not help but comment on the bill the TikTokker ended up with. The Woolworths shopper bought various items, including food and household items like pans.

Woolworths student grocery haul has South Africans floored

A TikTok creator, @tonydacar, made a vlog from his Woolworths shopping spree. The dental student bought various food and household items totalling R4 900. Watch the video below:

South Africans share thoughts about man's Woolworth's grocery shopping

Mzansi loves to see if Woolworths is cheaper or more expensive than other stores. Many admitted that the gent's budget was more than most households. The creator insisted they put "student budget" in quotes for a reason.

Keamogetswe M commented:

"Kunini ngithi “ehh."

See.ba.hle commented:

"I get why you put student budget in inverted commas."

Oof commented:

"This students budget is bigger than some families."

Azwi commented:

"Me too, I want to be on a student budget that allows for me to spend R5k on groceries."

Nobethu dlamini commented:

"I only go to Woolworths for this four juice for R80 bucks Wine for R50 and some yogurt. And for a cake once a birthday. I'm a Spar girl."

rato commented:

"You forgot "rich" before student."

Patience Monewe commented:

"Student shopping with parents."

Z A N E L E commented:

"Rich kids vibes."

Tshepiso Rapudi commented:

"When you grabbed the pots? O tswa mo budgeteng."

hlale commented:

"Wena you are not a normal student but wealthy student. I still want to be your friend."

"Woolies is cheaper": Spar vs Engen R5 difference in bread price sparks debate

Briefly News reported on a post that showed bread prices between a regular supermarket and a petrol station. Many people could not understand why there was a R5 difference between products found at Spar and Engen.

People gathered in the comments to discuss rising prices in South Africa. Others named some stores that they thought were cheaper, including Woolworths.

According to BusinessTech, the average price for bread in South Africa increased by 22% from over R300 for 25 loaves in 2021 to just over R400. People in the comments said that years ago, the bread used to only cost R5 per loaf. Netizens were comparing grocery store prices, and people in the comments discussed how garages are now cheaper than regular supermarkets.

