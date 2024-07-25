South African Dad's Heartwarming Hide and Seek With Toddler Melts Hearts in Mzansi, Shares Video
- A father showed off how he plays hide and seek with his son, and the adorable moment left people in awe
- The footage captured the attention of netizens, generating many views, likes and comments
- South Africans were entertained as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the pair's heartwarming moment
A South African dad and his toddler left many people in Mzansi with warm and fuzzy feelings.
Sweet video of dad and son playing hide and seek leaves SA in awe
One father gave viewers a glimpse into his life with his cute son. The footage shared by @tunajifundza on TikTok shows a man hiding behind a grey fridge while his little boy searches for him.
The toddler looked everywhere but could not find his father, so the dad began shouting out his name as though he was looking for him, too. The little one heard his father's voice but could not find him, so he began to cry.
When the father heard his son crying, he immediately stepped out of his hiding place and shouted his name, prompting the toddler to laugh.
The clip grabbed many's attention, gearing a load of views, thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.
Watch the video below:
SA is in awe of the dad and son's adorable moment
Mzansi netizens loved the wholesome video of the father and son moment, and many gushed over how cute the little one was as they flocked to the comments section.
Thando Tshabalala expressed:
"Awww penguin bathong ,he’s so cute."
Nkanyezi shared:
"Dad and my lil brother used to play almost every night and now my dad is no more. Now forced to play coz if we don't, he cries nonstop."
Khalabemgeza was amused:
" crying says I'm not playing anymore. game over better come out."
Diegow commented:
"Ohh this is so cute."
Candice Phahladira added:
"This video is just too cute mahn."
