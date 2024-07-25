A grandchild and her grandfather amused many people on the internet after a clip of the pair surfaced online

The TikTok footage gained a massive attraction, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

The online community reacted to the adorable moment as they flocked to the comments to gush over them

One grandfather and his granddaughter left South Africans with warm and fuzzy feelings in a video making rounds online.

A grandfather had his makeup done by his little granddaughter in a TikTok video. Image: @kamolephoi

Source: TikTok

Best oupa allows granddaughter to do his makeup in a clip

Grandparents play a vital role in the lives of their grandchildren. This grandad displayed an incredible gesture. In the video, the pupa offered himself as a muse for his granddaughter. He sat down while the little girl did his face beat.

@kamolephoi's clip of doing the grandad's makeup amazed many, and it became a hit on TikTok, generating many views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People loved the granddad and granddaughter moment

The oupa and little girl's makeup session entertained the online community, which flooded the comments section with praise for the adorable pair.

Akhonagroom said:

"You deserve a happy father's day grand, dad."

Mandymoore040 added:

"Mkhulu of the nation."

Nobuhle Van Wyk was amused:

"The hair took me."

Tillyboshigo wrote:

"Our kids are having fun with our parents."

Lungile nzimande shared:

"knowing my dad, he enjoys it. he literally fell asleep."

Video shows grandpa feeding granddaughter while wearing headphones

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi woman tugged at netizens' hearts after capturing an adorable moment when her father was feeding her toddler daughter.

A TikTok video posted by Sbahle Ngubane (@nuggsmom_) shows the grandfather and granddaughter sitting together as he feeds her some yoghurt, and she happily watches a cartoon show on a phone while wearing headphones.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News