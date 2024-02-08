A video of a grandfather feeding his granddaughter has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage, captured by the child's mom, shows the man assisting his grandchild enjoy her yoghurt

The entertaining video had many netizens sharing their own stories of parents spoiling their grandchildren

A Mzansi woman tugged at netizens' hearts after capturing an adorable moment of her father feeding her toddler daughter.

Grandpa feeds granddaughter

A TikTok video posted by Sbahle Ngubane (@nuggsmom_) shows the grandfather and granddaughter sitting together as he feeds her some yoghurt, and she happily watches a cartoon show on a phone while wearing headphones.

Sbahle jokingly referred to the bonding session as another episode of grandparents spoiling their grandchildren.

In awe of the sweet moment, Sbahle captioned the post:

"She can eat on her own. Also the phone and headsets combo??✋."

TikTok resonates with SA netizens

The video garnered many sweet comments as netizens admired the grandfather's care for his grandchild. Many others also shared how their parents spoiled and cared for their children.

Phophi Shandukani Nt replied:

"The best ever, treasure these moments my dad has been doing this with my daughter since she was two and to date, they have breakfast together everyday."

B.Z wrote:

"My boy is my mother's kid he just wants grandma to help him with everything."

Peng commented:

"I'm not even mad at my mom, I got the same from my grandparents that's her baby boy, and it'll never change."

Zanele Ndlovu said:

"My dad is still alive but has aggressive dementia. I miss his morning calls asking if I got to work safe or have I locked up in my house ."

njabulo_yamii replied:

"If this isn't my grandfather then I don't know man death is so cruel."

Keloagile ✨ commented:

"My dad does this to both my kids. So precious ."

Roxy commented:

"I wish my Dad was still alive for such precious moments This is beautiful Mommy ❤️."

Avu wrote:

"This is so cute Nugget has them wrapped around her little fingers."

Grandfather cries after grandchildren hand him car keys

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman blessed her grandfather with a car, and his reaction left Mzansi people in puddles of tears.

If you are blessed enough to be grown and still have your grandparents around, do not take the time with them for granted.

TikTok user @bonah_mhlongo shared a video showing when she handed over the key to her grandfather for his new car. The man was so overwhelmed with emotions he couldn't even take the keys.

