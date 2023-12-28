A woman shared a heartbreaking story of a struggling mom on a flight where the father of the kids was present

The lady explained that the mom had two small crying children while the dad sat doing nothing to help

This post angered many people who took to the comment section to share stories about other men just like this

Sitting on a flight, a woman was horrified when she saw a mom with two young children struggling while the father sat oblivious to the commotion.

Travelling with young children is tough! Usually, when you do this, both parents are all hands in, especially when there is more than one kid, but not in this case.

Woman shares flight drama

Twitter user @lingerie_addict shared a story while she was living the experience. Sitting on an aeroplane, the woman saw a mother with two young children living her worst nightmare while that father sat with his noise-cancelling headphones on.

The lady made it clear that she was not sharing the story because she was upset about the crying children but about the father who sat and did nothing to help the mother.

Read her rant below:

“Currently sitting on a flight. The woman across the aisle from me is wrangling a toddler and a child who is maybe 5 years old. The toddler is crying, and the child is throwing a tantrum. The husband? Sitting in the row in front of them wearing noise cancelling headphones. A useless man.

“To be clear, I have no problems with children struggling on flights, especially first thing in the morning. They’re children. But what an utterly feckless man.”

People have words about the father

The comment section was quickly filled with people just as upset as the woman who made the post. Some shared personal stories, and others had strong opinions about men like this.

Read some of the comments below:

@BronwynGJones has been there:

“My ex used to book himself business class and me and our two boys economy on long haul international flights. Needless to say, he is now my ex.”

@beyzanurapaydin shared:

“Saw many dads disturbed by their kids’ tantrums as if it’s someone else’s kid while the mother is trying to find a solution for it... oh, they also get mad at the mom when the kids don’t calm down.”

@meiliara_n is not a fan:

“These are the types of husbands that do not move a muscle in the house. I bet the wife has a job and still has to take care of the household while the husband just goes to work and comes home to relax.”

@KrissBergTweets had a similar experience:

“Just got off a flight where a woman had an infant and a toddler. Went about as well as you’d expect. I overheard her tell someone her husband was coming home on a later flight - so he could play golf.”

Woman cries about absent father

Briefly News reported that the pain of growing up without a father is all too familiar to many Mzansi people. One woman detailed the trauma of having an absent father, and her transparency resonated with TikTokkers.

She uploaded a clip on her TikTok page @relebo_hile, where she broke down in tears. She complained that people rarely talk about the suffering inflicted by fathers who abandon their children.

"The damage that a girl child goes through having an absent father. No one really speaks about what that does to you," she said in the video.

