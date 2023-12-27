One kid was not expecting to get his dream gift over Christmas, and a TikTok video shows the precious moment

The kid went viral for his reaction to getting a gift he really wanted after being pranked by his parents

Online users thought it was adorable to see how grateful the young boy was for his parents' effort

A little boy got the best surprise for Christmas. A video of the family presenting him with the surprise was a viral hit.

A TikTok video showed a kid who got a Play Station from parents who added a prank to go with it. Image: @mishanta.6

Source: TikTok

The video of the boy received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were raving over the well-mannered boy.

Boy gets pranked before PS5 gift

A tiktok video by @mishanta.6 shows their child opening a gift of PlayStation 5 games. In the clip, the dad pretended there was a mix-up and called a manager, claiming they put in the wrong game and that the child was crying.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

After the dramatic phone call, they got him to open a bigger box to reveal his PlayStation 5. Watch the video below:

South Africa impressed by grateful child

Many people commented that the kid was not upset when he got the wrong gift first. People applauded the parents for raising an understanding kid.

The Philip Family commented:

"He’s so precious. He deserves this."

165332 wrote:

"I was so excited to see the excitement on his face#pricelessmoments."

user57086407580527586 said:

"LOL his face when you said the child is sitting here and crying."

Jux laughed:

"I can confirm bro was NOT crying."

LordOfTheRings said:

"I'm almost 30 and I also want someone to buy me a PS5 please."

Jade listen noted:

"He's so cute and appreciative , you don't get kids like this anymore, shout out to his parents for raising him right."

Kid cries over PlayStation

In a related story, a child was not expecting a surprise gift. In a video, the kid got emotional after opening his surprise.

Hardworking mom surprises 3 sons with PS5

Briefly News previously reported that a PlayStation 5 is one of the priciest consoles with the latest gaming technology. Three lucky boys got their hands on one thanks to their loving mother, who wanted to put a smile on their faces.

The wholesome TikTok gathered more than 872,000 views on the video-sharing app, and hundreds of people clapped for the mom in the comments section.

The woman said it made her happy to spoil her kids with the console after the challenges they've been through.

Source: Briefly News