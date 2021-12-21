An uncle took to social media to share a cute video of his nephew on Twitter and South Africans are in total adoration

The little boy’s pronunciation of "sorry" is what has won over the hearts and reactions of users on social media

South African hip-hop musician Gigi Lamayne also shared her reaction to the adorable Twitter post

Twitter user, @Sakhile_M_ shared the cutest video of his nephew and Mzansi cannot get enough of it.

An adorable toddler has won over Mzansi with his good manners in a video shared on Twitter. Image: @Sakhile_M_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The video is captioned: “The way my nephew says 'Oh sowwii'...”

In the clip, the little boy is seen closing the door of a car and later saying “Sowii” when his uncle asks him why. The curious toddler shortly accepts a kiddies' meal from his uncle with the best manners.

In separate shot, while running barefoot outside, his uncle asks him where his shoes are and he again, adorably says, “Sowii.”

South African award winning hip-hop artist, Gigi Lamayne (@Gigi_Lamayne) also couldn’t resist the cute post and commented:

“Ovaries hurt.”

Peeps also reacted:

@thandomngunii_replied:

“He’s so well-mannered.”

@MphoMoalamedi reacted:

“He is so precious bathong and you'reso gentle with him.”

@Karabo_Mokgoko said:

“You’re such a nice uncle.”

@Nelzie101 commented:

“He’s so well-mannered, OMG. You’re doing such a great job, ave ithandeka ingane ehloniphayo.”

@_IAMNOBODI reacted:

“He's so well-mannered and he's too adorable.”

@caresscarlitos_commented:

“That “thank you” and the “mmm” he’s so excited. What a cutie. You are a good uncle.”

Bundle of joy spices things up at a braai by putting sand on meat

In more baby news about toddlers that has Mzansi’s attention, Briefly News previously reported on a photo shared by user @YeezyLufuno on Twitter, a little boy can be seen digging for sand near a braai in the first frame.

In the second frame, a heap of sand is thrown over a piece of meat, presumably adding some ‘earthly flavour.’

While the parents of the bundle of joy may not have been too impressed, Twitter users reacted to the funny post and enjoyed a good laugh.

