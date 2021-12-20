A photo of toddler digging for sand and using it spice on the braai meat was shared on Twitter earlier today

A heap of sand dropped on top one piece of meat can be seen in the second photo, leaving much to the imagination on the taste

Twitter users couldn’t help sharing their laughs, reactions and advice on the adorable post

A Mzansi toddler is spicing things up this festive season with his unique braai technique.

A toddler is seen digging for sand which later ends up on the braai meet. Image: @YeezyLufuno / Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a photo shared by user @YeezyLufuno on Twitter, a little boy can be seen digging for sand near a braai in the first frame. In the second frame, a heap of sand is thrown over a piece of meat, presumably adding some ‘earthly flavour.’

While the parents of the bundle of joy may not have been too impressed, Twitter users reacted to the funny post and enjoyed a good laugh.

Here are some of the public’s reactions:

@DedonSydney said:

“The boy surely thought he was adding spice.”

@MasukeMM reacted:

“I wonder what happened after this picture was taken.”

@Lesh21 commented:

“Starting at a young age, future cook.”

@MatthewsMahlubi said:

“Bundle of sadness.”

@DuyanaDuyana reacted:

“That's a very nice spice right there.”

@siwidipsey said:

“They should've gave the guy spices, they really learn fast.”

@Dasol_SA said

“He marinated it.”

@chaungeni1 replied:

“That steak alone costs R100 in PicknPay.”

