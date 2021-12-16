Siya and Rachel Kolisi have headed to the Mother City for the summer holidays and Mzansi are lapping up their holiday photos

Rachel Kolisi shared two photos of herself on a boat and Saffas praised her for summer fashion sense

Rachel cheekily commented about a skiing holiday but it seems Cape Town's beautiful coastline is exactly what the family needs

Rachel Kolisi shared breath-taking photos of herself on a boat while on holiday and peeps are in awe.

The Kolisis are currently holidaying in Cape Town and Rachel posted two photographs of herself sitting on a yacht. In the picturesque image, Rachel can be seen dressed in a olive and white skirt and top accompanied by a black hat.

The picturesque scene sees Rachel looking out to sea while sitting on a boat with plush cream leather interior, her windswept blonde locks blowing in the cool summer breeze.

She captioned the picture:

“Crazy to think we were due to start a snow ski trip yesterday.”

@leekanono reacted:

“You look like money.”

One user wanted to know where Rachel’s outfit was from.

@janineyoko added:

“Love your dress, where is it from ?”

She responded with:

“It’s actually a skirt and top from @mrpfashion.”

@janineyoko said:

“You make the outfit look like it’s designer.”

@catheyj9 said:

“Sun much better than snow.”

@moragoldreive said:

“Looks like a fab 2nd prize though... blessings.”

@charmel_flemming said:

“Water is the liquid form of ice. Kinda close.”

@shellspearce said:

“Know the feeling, we were meant to ski just after Christmas, which was a trip postponed from last year. So I guess we’ll try for 2022. It’s KZN for the holidays, spending time with family & friends, which is always wonderful.”

Keeping up with the Kolisis: Siya and fam are ultimate goals as they play game of touch rugby

Previously Briefly News reported on Springbok captain Siya Kolisi when he gave his followers the feels after sharing a series of posts on Instagram.

The renowned sportsman played touch rugby recently and his wife, kids and siblings tagged along. 55.8K The first image shows the Kolisi gang smiling from ear to ear as they posed before the game.

Siya then shared a few videos of them playing the game in a truly heartwarming fashion. His brother Liyema wore headgear to the touch match and gave peeps a little bit of a chuckle. Siya's caption read:

"Touch rugby day for the Kolisis at the Greenmile. Slide two is my favourite; myself and @rachelkolisi head to head. My brother wearing headgear for touch rugby and ufaka neknee ntoza undikhumbuza kwiBombers."

